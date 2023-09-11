Outrage As Elementary School In Oklahoma Hires Drag Queen To Be Principal

Ryan Walters who is superintendent of an Oklahoma school district has called for the immediate termination of a drag queen who was recently hired to be an elementary school principal.

The princiapal Shane Murnan has also faced child pornography charges in the past.

According to Fox News, a local report that covered the story at the time said the charges were dismissed because it could not be proven that the images were of individuals under the age of 18.

Walters said: “This individual is not fit to lead a school district…It has to stop.”

He added “I hear from parents every day that are concerned with this woke left-wing indoctrination or schools, this gender theory that continues to be thrust upon our kids. It’s completely inappropriate.”

Breitbart reports: Dr. Shane Murnan, 52 — who performs as Shantel Mandalay at a venue called the Boom, hosting Thirsty Thursday and Sunday Night Karaoke, and who participates in drag queen story hour with children — was named the new principal of John Glenn Elementary, Fox News Digital reported.

A drag queen is the headmaster of an elementary school in Oklahoma.



In other words, a sodomite in a skirt. This is 52-year-old Dr. Shane Murnan, who goes by the name "Miss Chantel Mandalay" (yes, Mandalay…).



Once she (or rather, he) was charged with possession of child… pic.twitter.com/01ddlvSLBz — yalnız kurt (@MApodogan) September 10, 2023

Ryan Walters, the school district’s superintendent, said this is a move to indoctrinate children with harmful Marxist ideology and a way to pit children against their parents.

The child pornography charge brought against Murnan was dropped more than 20 years ago during a preliminary hearing when it could not be confirmed if the photos on his electronic devices depicted minors, Fox News Digital reported. Western Heights Public Schools acknowledges Murnan’s past charges but praises him for his “outstanding reputation” in the education field.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, a Masters of Education in Educational Administration, and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration,” the statement from the school district reads. “We welcome Dr. Murnan to Western Heights, and we are very excited about his vision for John Glenn and the community.”

In the world of drag queen performance, Murnan boasts the titles of Miss Gay Oklahoma America and Miss Gay Oklahoma USA. In June, Murnan did a story hour at the Metropolitan Library System.

“No parent wants to send their kids to school knowing that they could be exposed to this radical gender theory in any capacity,” Walters told Fox News Digital. “This woke war on our kids has to stop. We will not allow it in Oklahoma. This is the liberal insanity that every parent wants out of the classroom.”





