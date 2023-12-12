Anthony Fauci Claims He Doesn’t Need God Anymore, Praises His Own ‘Personal Ethics’

Former NIH chief Dr. Anthony Fauci has boasted that he does not need God anymore because his own “personal ethics” are enough to keep him on the “right path.”

During an interview with the BBC, Dr. Fauci revealed that he has replaced the role of God and religion in his life in favor of his own moral guidelines.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Fauci’s admission sparked a response on Twitter with many people calling him out on his blasphemy and arrogance.

He played God once. Why should he have to take a demotion? https://t.co/BRVp2O0lQ1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2023

He isn't just Science. He's Religion too. https://t.co/zcgc1xtag3 — James Lindsay, against magic (@ConceptualJames) December 11, 2023

The subject of God and religion was raised when Fauci pointed out the chapel where he married Christine Grady in 1985.

“It’s beautiful,” said Kay.

“Yeah, it’s really nice,” responded the retired immunologist.

Kay asked, “Do you still go there? …

“You don’t practice anymore, do you?”

Fauci said no – repeatedly.

He indicated that there were a “number of complicated reasons” for staying away from the church.

Despite his endorsement of abortion, involvement in funding experiments of questionable ethical nature, and connections to the pandemic’s origins, Dr. Fauci hinted at another factor for Christianity no longer being a part of his life.

“First of all, I think my own personal ethics on life are, I think, enough to keep me going on the right path,” asserted Fauci.

Fauci has previously conveyed a sense of superiority over the causes he purportedly champions.

In justifying his actions amid the pandemic, Fauci contended that his critics are “really criticizing science because I represent science.”

Fauci’s office is said to be adorned with depictions of his self-imposed image of grandeur.

As reported by The New York Times last year, “the walls in Dr. Anthony S. Fauci’s home office are adorned with portraits of him, drawn and painted by some of his many fans.”

Following his declaration on the BBC that he is beyond the need for guidance or correction from organized religion, Fauci maintained, “there are enough negative aspects about the organizational church that you are very well aware of.”

Expanding on his anti-God stance, Fauci mentioned having participated in sacraments and baptizing his children in the past, emphasizing that he is “not against it.”

He just thinks he is above it. “As far as practicing it, it seems almost like a pro forma thing that I don’t really need to do.”