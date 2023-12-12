DNA Test Results Prove Mexican Alien Mummies Are ‘Definitely Not Human,’ Analysts Reveal

DNA testing has been conducted on the Mexican alien mummies that made world news earlier this year, with the results indicating the mummies are “definitely not human” and have the genetic code of an “unknown species.”

Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan disclosed that DNA testing had been conducted on the mummies, revealing that over 30% of the genetic material is unidentified and corresponds to an “unknown species,” as reported by the Daily Star.

Additionally, one of the corpses purportedly contained what appeared to be eggs or ovaries, while another exhibited implants of rare metals, such as Osmium.

Maussan stated, “This is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this manner. We have a clear example of non-human specimens unrelated to any known species on our planet. The public has the right to know about non-human technology and beings. This reality unites humanity rather than dividing us. We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this truth…These specimens do not belong to our terrestrial evolution. They were not creatures discovered after a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom mines and later transformed into fossilized mummies.”

The mystery surrounding the alien mummies from Mexico has now entered a more complex phase. On November 6, 2023, Maussan convened a gathering of doctors and scientists to release additional data on the Peruvian mummies, including potential characteristics of non-human life forms.

Maussan originally presented the Peruvian alien mummies during the UAP hearings that took place on September 12, 2023, in Mexico – gaining the attention of the world.

These hearings were orchestrated by the Commission of Science and Technology of the Chamber of Deputies and featured the presence of various UAP experts and whistleblowers, including former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves. Despite facing criticism regarding the nature of the alien bodies, Maussan persisted in his investigation, enlisting additional expertise to delve deeper into the subject.

The two diminutive alien corpses, believed to be at least 1,000 years old, were showcased in enclosed boxes for public observation. The smaller mummified specimen was recovered from Cusco, Peru, embedded in a layer of diatomaceous earth.

Maussan clarified, “These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom mines and were later fossilized.” He continued, “Whether they are aliens or not, we don’t know, but they were intelligent, and they lived with us. They should rewrite history.… We are not alone in this vast universe. We should embrace this reality.”

Scientists who initially posited that the bodies were a composite of human and alien bones have revised their perspectives upon closer examination of the corpses.

🚨🔥EXCLUSIVE: The signed letter from the 11 scientists at the University of ICA of Peru confirming the alien mummies do not belong to the human evolutionary chain presented at Mexico's Second Public UFO Hearing. #ufo #mexico #ovnis #aliens #nazcamummies #ufotwitter #ufox #peru pic.twitter.com/yWPLZhMGae — Peru.Attacks (@peru_aliens) November 10, 2023

In their recent study, they determined that each of the bodies corresponds to a single skeleton.

According to Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, a director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy, the analyses demonstrated that the alleged bodies belonged to a single skeleton and were not artificially assembled.

One of the entities, referred to as “Maria,” possesses a size resembling that of a human but exhibits distinct anatomical variations. Notably, it features an elongated skull and three fingers on both its hands and feet. Upon scrutinizing the bones, a consistent structure was identified, devoid of any signs of finger damage.

The smaller entities, measuring approximately 25 inches in length, showcase a morphological and anatomical structure markedly different from humans. Their skin displays morphological and histological characteristics reminiscent of reptiles, complete with three-digited hands and feet. Remarkably, they possess voluminous skulls, and their bone and joint system significantly deviates from human anatomy, presenting unique and sui generis atypical features.

Crucially, it’s essential to highlight the absence of rigid or metallic elements for union and support in the joints throughout their entire bodies. Given the exceptional nature of these entities and the pronounced anatomical and structural differences, further thorough investigations are imperative for gaining a deeper understanding of their nature.

In October 2023, Maussan and other experts asserted that the specimens underwent testing, confirming them as “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.” Maussan stated, “None of the scientists say [the study results] prove that they are extraterrestrials, but I go further,” suggesting that they could serve as evidence of non-Earthly life forms.