As Climate Agenda Escalates New York Mayor Declares War On Meat & Dairy

Mayor Eric Adams wants New Yorkers to eat less meat to help combat climate change.

The New York Mayor has become the latest official to show his allegiance to the climate crusade by joining efforts to cut animal based carbon emissions by 2030 (This just happens to be exactly in line with the UN’s Agenda 2030 program).

Adams claims: “Food is the third-biggest source of cities’ emissions right after buildings and transportation. But all food is not created equal. The vast majority of food that is contributing to our emission crises lies in meat and dairy products”

ZeroHedge report: Reading from a speech he obviously barely understood, Adams stumbles over his words as he declares that “food is the third biggest source of city emissions” involved in climate change. He then slurs his sentences as he asserts “We already know that a plant-powered diet is better for your physical and mental health…and I am living proof of that…”

Much like the ongoing effort by Democrats to remove natural gas-based appliances while claiming that “no one is going to take your gas stove,” the war on meat is also presented as nothing more than a “lifestyle suggestion” which is then retooled as a health crisis as well as a climate crisis. The intent is to eventually ban meat completely, or make it so expensive through carbon taxation and regulation that only the wealthy can afford to eat it. The goal of a meatless world is openly admitted by the UN.

What will you be allowed to eat instead? If veggies don’t get you excited the establishment elites at the World Economic Forum suggest protein harvested from insects to satiate the appetite of the masses along with soy-formed meat substitutes. They are no doubt laughing about this behind closed doors over a glass of red wine and a nice medium-rare steak.

Incrementalism is the name of the game and often long term nationwide controls are achieved through the tip-toe of localized policies. The litmus test for future authoritarianism is invariably found in the actions of far-left city and state governments that use their citizens as guinea pigs to see what trespasses people are willing to tolerate.