US Cattle Farmer Speaks Out Against mRNA Vaccines In Livestock

An Oklahoma cattle farmer has taken to social media to assure consumers that he will not be vaccinating his cows with the mRNA jab.

He added that his entire farmer network would not be vaccinating their cattle either.

InfoWars reports: Eric Perner, co-founder of Rep Provisions, explained in a TikTok video that the risks aren’t “worth it” when it comes to inoculating his cattle with the experimental mRNA vaccine.

“We get a lot of questions about vaccines lately because of this controversy on mRNA vaccines given to livestock,” he said from his Oklahoma ranch. “And I just want folks to know that we don’t vaccinate.”

USA 🇺🇲 Boom 🔥 The Pushback Begins…Cattle Farmers speak out and say they will 𝙉𝙊𝙏 be vaccinating their Livestock with the controversial 𝙢𝙍𝙉𝘼 𝙑𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨….They say the 𝙍𝙞𝙨𝙠 outweighs the reward…🔥 pic.twitter.com/BHuaUMnR4I — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@Risemelbourne) April 18, 2023

“I don’t feel the risk/reward is worth it. We almost never lose any cattle, and part of that is we’re not cycling in lots of different cattle. So, almost everything is born and raised here before it goes into processing.”

“I don’t think it’s necessary and I often wonder with all these efforts on vaccinating all these animals, what are we changing?” he continued. “Is it really worth it in the end?”

“It’s very rare that we would ever lose any animals – I know we’re taking that risk – but the way we do it, we don’t really feel that it’s necessary and neither does our entire farmer network,” he added.

As attorney Tom Renz confirmed last week, a Merck mRNA vaccine has already been in use on pigs since 2018, and big agricultural lobbyists intend to introduce the mRNA vaccine to cattle and chickens in the U.S.

The pushback against this effort, such as through Missouri House Bill 1169, which would require labeling products that can alter your genes, has sent Big Agriculture into damage control.

“The pushback by Big Ag lobbyists against this bill to require industry transparency on this important issue has been enormous, and one potential reason for that is because they’d have to admit that all sorts of foods may have been vaccinated with mRNA vaccines, have genetic modifications, or be modified to serve as vaccinations for humans,” Dr. Joseph Mercola wrote on Monday.