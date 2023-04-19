Children Of All Ages Welcome To Disneylands LGBTQ ‘Pride Nite’

Disneyland has announced the launch of it’s first ever “Pride Nite” celebration, an after dark LGBTQIA+ themed event.
They are welcoming children of all ages to attend the after-hours event at the at the Anaheim theme park in California, where they say Mickey and Minnie Mouse and all their friends will be dressed in “special costumes” to celebrate everything LGBTQ.
GWP reports: The event billed “Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite” will include dance parties and access to rides in the theme park.
Tickets for Disneyland’s Pride Nite will cost $139 per person for those ages three and up and includes admission to Disneyland Park three hours prior to the pride party. Children younger than three are permitted free entry.
The LGBTQAI2S+ Disney celebration coincides with Walt Disney Co.’s promotion of gay and transgender ideology in its content aimed at children.
In internal videos leaked last April, Disney creatives were exposed openly discussing plans to incorporate more gay, transgender and “gender-nonconforming” characters in its children’s programs and their commitment to creating more “queer stories.”
