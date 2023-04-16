Anheuser-Busch CEO Was A Former CIA Spy Handler

It turns out that the CEO of Anheuser-Busch- the parent company that owns Bud Light- was a former marine turned CIA recruitment specialist.

According to a tweet by Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA, Anheuser-Busch boss Brendan Whitworth was a former CIA Operations Officer “specialized in recruiting and handling of human sources”

Hey guys, I think I found the problem.



The CEO of Budweiser is a CIA operative.



No, really. pic.twitter.com/nZOoKJoZZj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2023

He is now, however, tasked with trying to fix the companies damaged image after a failed transgender marketing campaign

Anheuser-Busch lost over $6 billion in just 6 days after it released a commemorative can featuring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to honer his first 365 days of “transitioning.”

TGP reports: In a now-scrubbed Linked-In profile, the CEO had listed “Operations Officer, Counterterrorism Center, Clandestine Service” as a past occupation from 2001-2006. He listed DC, Pakistan, Tunisia, and Iraq as locations.

The job description states:

“Specialized in the recruitment and handling of human sources with access to vital intelligence that prevented and disrupted terrorist threats.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the former federal intelligence officers landing lucrative jobs at social media platforms. This has raised concern about potential governmental relationships between social media platforms and the federal government regarding censorship and narrative control, particularly the lopsided nature of the censorship seemingly targeted at conservatives. This, of course, was the focus of one of the first “Twitter Files” released after Elon Musk assumed ownership.

FOX News had originally reported on this back in 2022, but without the controversy of the bizarre hiring of a controversial figure such as Mulvaney, it didn’t garner much attention. However, given the nature of the “Twitter Files”, the alleged involvement of federal informants and agitators in the J6 protests, and the strange circumstances of utilizing Dylan Mulvaney as a “brand ambassador”, it certainly has drawn attention to the CEO’s past occupation.