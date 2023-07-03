France: Rioters Filmed Brandishing Military-Grade Weapons

Following the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, mass rioting has continued to grow across France.

Around 45,000 police officers have been deployed to quell the unrest, which has spread across the country and the government has now decided to shut down the internet in “certain” areas’

Meanwhile footage has been circulating online shows rioters carrying military-grade weapons.

InfoWars reports: An unverified video said to be taken in the Paris suburbs shows two rioters firing Kalashnikov-pattern rifles into the air.

A similar video taken in the southern city of Lyon shows a rioter firing multiple shots into the air from a weapon that appears to be a fully-automatic assault rifle.