AstraZeneca In £80 Million Covid Vaccine Compensation Claim

Big pharma giant AstraZeneca is is facing tens of millions of pounds in compensation claims from 35 alleged victims over complications they say were caused by the Covid 19 vaccine.

The victims say the jab was defective and caused rare complications leading to deaths and serious harm.

Lawyers issued the claims in the High Court over complications they say were caused by the vaccine, months after launching two test cases.

More claims are expected to follow in what is set to be one of biggest battles of its kind.

The Telegraph reports: The cases highlight what is claimed to be a very rare side effect that has been linked to the deaths of at least 81 people and caused serious harm to hundreds more.

The claims allege the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford, is “defective”.

The vaccine has been linked to a newly identified condition that causes blood clots called Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT). In about one-in-five cases, patients who contracted VITT died.

The Telegraph understands that up to 40 more claims are expected to be lodged. The total compensation bill, should AstraZeneca lose, amounts to about £80 million, making it one of the most expensive vaccine litigation cases ever.

The Government has underwritten any legal action brought against AstraZeneca as part of its deal in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine programme, which received regulatory approval at the end of December 2021. Manufacturers of the other Covid vaccines have also received Government indemnification.