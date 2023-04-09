Australians Are Dying In Record Numbers, But No One In Power Wants To Talk About It

50 SHARES LinkedIn Email Reddit Telegram

Shocking new figures show that even more Australians are dying than first feared.

Even though fully vaccinated Australians are dying at a rate not seen since world war two, politicians are ignoring demands to find out why, according to critics.

In 2022 there were 25,235 more deaths than would be expected in a normal year, 10,095 of which were attributed to Covid. Another 3,000 were linked to the virus in some way, while the remaining 6,600 excess deaths were not related to Covid-19, data suggested.

The Mail Online reports: Last year saw excess mortality running at 15 per cent above the expected number of deaths, which is a rate of death Australia has not seen in the 80 years since World War II, according to Australian Bureau Statistics (ABS) figures released last week.

The final ABS figures for 2022 are higher than the 12 per cent rate of excess mortality reported for that year by an Actuaries Institute report in March.

The jump in deaths led to a Senate motion two weeks ago, sponsored by Victorian UAP Senator Ralph Babet, to hold an inquiry into excess deaths but this was voted down by the government and crossbench Senators.

Queensland LNP Senator Gerard Rennick spoke in support of the motion saying that statistically such a jump in deaths was a ‘one in a thousand event’.

‘We deserve an inquiry,’ he said.

On Wednesday Sydney talkback radio 2GB host Ben Fordham joined calls for a probe into why Australians are dying in such comparatively high numbers.

‘Sadly people in power don’t want to talk about it,’ Fordham said.

‘Does it have something to do with our one-track focus on coronavirus and other diseases and illnesses that were forced into the back seat while we fought off Covid?’

Fordham pointed to a warning issued by Cancer Australia in September 2021 noting that biopsies, scans and surgeries for the disease had plummeted in 2020 because of Covid lockdowns, meaning up to 20,000 cases may have been missed.

In 2022 the ABS recorded 10,000 more cancer deaths than the historical norm, representing a five per cent increase in mortality from the disease.

However, according to the ABS the majority of excess deaths in 2022 were Covid-related.

The bureau said 10,095 people died because of Covid, with an estimated 3,000 others deaths recorded where the virus was ‘a contributing factor’.

There was also a 19 per cent increase in those dying of diabetes and a 15 per cent jump in dementia mortality.

There were marginal increases in the number of heart-related and respiratory infection deaths.

Fordham said without an inquiry the issue of excess deaths will be ‘weaponised’.

He said on one side are those who want a return to lockdowns or other heavy restrictions on Covid spread.

‘As we know Australians won’t cop that,’ Fordham argued.

On the other hand there are those who are blaming the Covid vaccines for an increase in deaths.

He noted the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the watchdog on medical safety, had received reports of 900 deaths occurring within days of getting a Covid vaccine but had investigated those cases and found only 14 were because of the jab.

Fordham said the TGA had been so resistant to his inquiries about potential vaccine-related deaths that it raised suspicions.

‘If we don’t investigate and come up with some firm answers those whispers will grow louder,’ he said.

The TGA has consistently insisted the Covid vaccines are extremely safe and severe, and adverse reactions are ‘rare’.

‘COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and save lives,’ the agency says on its website.

‘They are closely monitored in the largest global vaccine rollout in history.

‘Most side effects are mild and go away in a couple of days.’

In promoting the push for an inquiry, Senator Rennick claimed it was suspect that there was a jump in deaths after vaccine rollouts.