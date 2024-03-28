Baltimore Mayor Claims ‘DEI’ Is ‘The New N-Word’

Anybody who is concerned about declining quality and safety standards in industry due to woke DEI policies is simply a racist using “the new N-word”, according to Baltimore’s Democrat Mayor Brandon Scott.

Appearing on MSNBC Wednesday, Scott told Joy Reid that people who criticize the policy of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are “too cowardly” to use the “N-word.” WATCH:

"I know, we all know, young black men have been the boogie man for those that are racist and think only straight, wealthy, white men should have a say in anything.



“I know, we all know, young black men have been the boogie man for those that are racist and think only straight, wealthy, white men should have a say in anything,” said Scott.

“We’ve been the boogie man for them since the first day they brought us to this country.

“And what they mean by DEI, in my opinion, we know what they mean to say; they just don’t have the courage to say the N-word.

“The fact that I am proud of who I am and where I come from scares them. Because being in my position means that their way of thinking, their way of living comfortably while everyone else suffers, is going to be at risk. And they should be afraid because that’s my only purpose in life.”

Conservatives around the nation have taken a stance against DEI, arguing it is a divisive concept that gives unfair advantages to minorities and is responsible for a rapid decline in standards in critical industries including aviation.

Scott, 39, began his political career in Baltimore as an intern before becoming a community organizer. He served on the Baltimore city council before he was elected mayor in 2020.