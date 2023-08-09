Biden Admin Caught Secretly Funnelling $2 BILLION to Taliban Terrorists – Media Blackout

The Biden regime has been secretly funnelling a whopping $2.35 billion of taxpayer money to the Taliban over the past two years, according to a bombshell report by the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

The Washington Free Beacon shared details of the report on Tuesday, noting that the are being used to build up the Taliban’s military capabilities.

The SIGAR report found that $1.7 billion “remained available for possible disbursement” at the time writing. The Beacon notes that “it is more than likely that a sizable portion of these funds will end up in the terror group’s coffers.”

Summit.news reports: The Taliban are viewing international aide as a “revenue stream,” according to the report, which further states that the group is “comfortable accepting foreign support insofar as they can closely monitor the organizations, including restricting and controlling them, and claim some credit for the provision of the benefits.”

The findings come after John Sopko, head of SIGAR, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee in April that he “cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer we are not currently funding the Taliban,” and accused the Biden administration of blocking his efforts to find out.

Meanwhile, yet another aid package has been approved by Biden for Ukraine totalling $200 million, bringing the United States’ contributions to the country this year alone to more than $18 billion.

⚡️Today the 🇺🇸USA plans to announce the provision of a new package of military aid to 🇺🇦Ukraine in the amount of $200 million, — Reuters



According to agency sources, this package will include anti-tank missile systems, including TOW and Javelin systems, as well as demining… pic.twitter.com/ZmCEqx6BWG — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) August 8, 2023

A recent CNN/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans have had enough of taxpayer money being siphoned into the war against Russia.