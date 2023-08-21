Biden Admin Has Been Quietly Selling off Trump’s Border Wall

The Biden regime has been quietly selling off parts of Donald Trump’s border wall in an attempt to thwart Republicans from forcing it to be extended.

Over the past several months, hundreds of unused parts of the southern barrier have been listed on a website which offers online auctions for military surplus.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Daily Caller reports: The auction house GovPlanet has been selling off the “thick wall tubes” and other wall materials since April, according to listings on its website, and has already sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of wall materials. The Pentagon confirmed that the Biden administration is “disposing” of portions of the border wall construction materials in a statement to the DCNF.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is disposing of the excess border wall materials in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation,” Pentagon spokeswoman Raini Brunson told the DCNF.

The profits from the auction are going to the Pentagon, according to the New York Post.

GovPlanet was reportedly instructed by the Department of Defense to avoid mentioning Trump when marketing the wall materials, according to the Daily Upside, which first reported the auction.

“We are legally not allowed to mention these are the border wall materials, or we could lose our jobs,” one GovPlanet source told the outlet. “But that’s what they are – 110 percent.”

Dozens of border wall construction materials worth thousands of dollars still remain for auction on GovPlanet’s website.

“USACE has already transferred approximately $154 million worth of the roughly $260 million of bollard panels and other materials in accordance with standard excess property disposition procedures. USACE stands ready to implement a decision regarding disposition of the remaining materials,” Brunson said.

It’s upsetting for Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, who has been waiting for the Biden administration to fill in major gaps in Arizona’s border wall. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced more than one year ago that they will close the gaps at Yuma’s Morelos Dam, which is one of the largest entry points for illegal immigrants.

The wall closing off the gaps at the dam is still under construction, Lines told the DCNF.

“Everything to complete the wall was already in place on the ground and purchased and now they have gone out and redesigned the enclosures for the gaps. This is an example of government waste at its finest,” Lines told the DCNF.