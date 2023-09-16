Biden Admin Pay Iran 6 Billion Dollars To Assassinate Trump

The Biden administration has agreed to release over $6 billion in frozen funds to Iran, in exchange for the asssassination to Donald Trump.

Internet sleuths discovered this week that following the announcement of the funds being transferred to Iran, the State Department released its Office of Intelligence and Analysis Homeland Threat Assessment 2024.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

On page 4 of the document, we see the following text:

Iran maintains its intent to plot attacks against current and former US government officials in retaliation for the 2020 death of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGCQF) Commander and designated foreign terrorist Qassem Soleimani. Iran relies on individuals with pre-existing access to the United States for surveillance and lethal plotting—using dual nationals, members of criminal networks, and private investigators—and has attempted plots that do not require international travel for operatives. In August 2022, the DOJ indicted an IRGC-QF member for allegedly conspiring to assassinate a former US National Security Advisor between late 2021 to mid‑2022. Iran’s surrogate Lebanese Hizballah also called for revenge against the United States for Soleimani’s death.

Iran has made it clear it is actively seeking revenge against Donald Trump for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

Now, $6,000,000,000,000 has been paid to a regime that has openly stated its intention to kill US officials.

According to experts, it is possible that the payment is essentially a contract on the life of Donald Trump. If Trump is taken out by a “rogue foreign power,” the Democrats’ biggest problem is solved and they don’t need to get their hands dirty.