Biden Admin To Spend $1.2 Billion To Vacuum Carbon Dioxide From The Air

The US government has announced a $1.2 billion initiative to suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in an effort to achieve a “net-zero global economy” by 2050.

On Friday, the Energy department confirmed that it would be spending up to $1.2 billion for two pioneering facilities to vacuum carbon out of the air.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Officials said this was the largest investment in “engineered carbon removal” in history.

InfoWars reports: Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement that the $1.2 will be used to develop two commercial-scale “direct air capture” facilities in Texas and Louisiana.

The US Department of Energy said it will give over $1 billion in federal grants to projects that help remove carbon from the atmosphere, making it the first major investment into direct air capture technology by federal authorities https://t.co/SLzIGScQWg pic.twitter.com/nN81zX1Q1Q — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2023

“Cutting back on our carbon emissions alone won’t reverse the growing impacts of climate change; we also need to remove the CO2 that we’ve already put in the atmosphere—which nearly every climate model makes clear is essential to achieving a net-zero global economy by 2050,” said Granholm.

“With this once-in-a-generation investment made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, DOE is laying the foundation for a direct air capture industry crucial to tackling climate change—transforming local economies and delivering healthier communities along the way.”

The DOE goes on to claim that the project will “remove more than 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year from the atmosphere—an amount equivalent to the annual emissions from roughly 445,000 gasoline-powered cars.”

Notably, the Biden regime’s stated goal of “zero-net global economy” by 2050 is the Great Reset blueprint first put forward by the globalist World Economic Forum.