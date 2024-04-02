Biden Blasted For Denying ‘Trans Visibility’ Declaration On Easter

Joe Biden has denied proclaiming the ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ on Easter Sunday

Does he really not know that his administration published the proclamation in his name?

Did he forget that he signed it…or is he lying?

When reporters asked the puppet president about it on Monday, he replied, “I didn’t do that” and even slammed Speaker Mike Johnson as being ‘thoroughly uninformed’ for accusing him of doing so.

For some reason, the press didn’t see fit to confront Biden with evidence of his proclamation.

"I didn’t do that," Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday 'trans day of visibility." Asked about Speaker Johnson's claim otherwise, the president replied, "he’s thoroughly uninformed." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 1, 2024

via the pool:

Q: Speaker Johnson called it outrageous that Easter Sunday was transgender day of visibility, what do you say to Speaker Johnson?

Biden: “He’s thoroughly uninformed.”



Q: Uninformed how?

Biden: “I didn’t do that.”



^may be a reference to Transgender Day of… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 1, 2024

InfoWars reports: The problem is: Biden’s White House website and social media accounts all proclaimed Easter “Trans Visibility” day, and everyone on X proceeded to debunk Biden’s gaslighting attempt with screenshots of his administration’s proclamation.

Seems odd you're not able to just look on Twitter/X to see the truth: https://t.co/j9UT0AmFsq — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) April 1, 2024

Hey @JoeBiden — you not only "did that" as you can see in the White House news announcement below but you posted it right here on @X: https://t.co/GXHqq8V279



As if what you did wasn’t bad enough, now you’re gaslighting America. You’re insane, incompetent, evil or maybe all 3. pic.twitter.com/r4n16lemqV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 1, 2024