Virologist Says Imminent New Covid Crisis Among The Jabbed Will Cause Chaos & Collapse Society

Belgian virologist Dr Geert Vanden Bossche has warned that a “massive tsunami” of Covid illnesses and deaths among those who were ‘vaccinated’ it, is imminent.

He has also warned that the new covid crisis would collapse hospitals and cause financial, economic and social “chaos.

According to Bossche: “It is very very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse. And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society — financial, economic, social, you name it — will be complete.”

InfoWars reports: On the KunstlerCast podcast on Friday, Bossche said, “What I am predicting is a massive, massive tsunami” of illness and death among highly-vaccinated populations with compromised immune systems.

“You will see what will happen, for example, in the next coming weeks…is more and more cases of more serious long Covid…They will start to replace the surge of the cancers…now we have a more chronic phase. It will end with a hyper-acute phase, a huge, huge wave…I’ve been studying this now for four years. I know what I’m talking about. I’m probably the only person, in all modesty, who understands the immunology behind this,” Bossche said. [55:20]

I can now spot the tsunami at the horizonhttps://t.co/VZ5uixCLnh — Geert Vanden Bossche (@GVDBossche) March 31, 2024

“The thing I want your audience to understand, what we will be facing in the hyper-acute Covid crisis that is imminent, is that we will have to build a completely new world…It is very very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse. And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society — financial, economic, social, you name it — will be complete.”

“And that is what I’m very clearly predicting…It’s very strange for me to make such statements, but I’m not hiding it because I’m two hundred percent convinced that it will happen,” he added. [1:00:12]

Dr. Bossche explained that the gigantic global scale of the medical establishment’s experimental COVID vaccine campaign will make the accelerating illnesses and deaths impossible to cover up.

“You commit errors or even crimes at the very small scale, you can hide them,” he said. [47:00]

“I have seen this happen with the Ebola vaccination with Africa a number of years ago. . . . However, if you do this at the very large scale, like what has happened with this mass [Covid] vaccination campaign, the truth will surface. And those who have committed these crimes who have been lying to the people, who have not been taking care of the health and safety of the people, will be severely, severely punished…If these people would now go out and say, ‘Yeah, wait a minute, we have been making some mistakes, it wasn’t all right, we have to correct them, we have to revise our opinion,’ these people will be stoned in the streets…They can only hope that something will happen that will distract from this issue, but it won’t…The truth will surface: this has been a large-scale experiment of gain-of-function on the very human population. This will be something that will be reported in history for many many generations to come.”

Bossche went on to advise vaccinated individuals that the best way to protect their delicate immune systems is to avoid contracting COVID again.

“What I can advise…to all these vaccinated people: they need to avoid reinfection. It is the reinfection of vaccinated people that is responsible for this situation…Well, the only thing they can do — it’s very simple — is take anti-virals, of course,” he said.

“The only difference is, you will not be able to wait to take anti-virals until you have symptoms…As soon as people see that in one of the other countries, or one of the other states in the United States, when this starts with hospitalizations going up very rapidly, they need to take anti-virals prophylactically, not wait until they have any symptoms,” he continued.

“I’m in Belgium. If it starts in the US, or starts in Israel, or starts in the UK, I bet you that within a few days, you will see the same scenario in many of the highly-vaccinated countries,” he added.

James Kunstler speculated that Bossche’s predictions, if they come to pass, could serve as the Biden regime’s “Disease X” scapegoat that could upend not just the 2024 election, but other elections across the world.