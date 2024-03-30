Biden Border Crosser Arrested for Raping Disabled Girl in Alabama

Police in Alabama have apprehended a 23-year-old illegal border crosser for raping a severely mentally disabled child, according to reports.

The pedophile, Pablo Mendoza, violently raped a 14-year-old girl.

Pablo Mendoza, 23, was arrested Monday in Enterprise, Ala., and charged with first-degree rape for the Feb. 20, NBC 15 reported.

Nypost.com reports: The 14-year-old could not consent due to her being “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated,” according to the outlet, which cited a complaint filed in the Coffee County court system.

Mendoza, who is in the US illegally, will be deported to his home country once the case is concluded, Sheriff Scott Byrd told WDHN. It was not immediately clear where the suspect is from.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) reacted to the arrest by slamming Biden.

“This is Pablo Mendoza. He is an illegal alien who was just arrested in South Alabama for raping a mentally incapacitated 14 year old girl,” he wrote on X.

Biden “is aiding and abetting these monsters,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #SayHerName.

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) also took aim at the commander-in-chief.

“Joe Biden did this,” he wrote on X, where he shared a post by Libs of TikTok, which wrote that “Biden’s open border allows p*dos and criminals to roam our country harming Americans.”

On Monday, House GOP leaders sent a letter to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement official demanding her testimony on the “zero consequences” for migrants entering the US illegally.

“For fiscal year 2023, the average daily detained population was nearly half of that from fiscal year 2019,” the letter stated. “During the same time period, ICE removed from the interior of the country only half the number of aliens as in fiscal year 2019.”

Mendoza was being held in the Coffee County Jail without bond pending a hearing with Judge Joshua Wilson.