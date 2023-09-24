Biden Confirms That US Abrams Tanks Will Arrive In Ukraine Next Week

Ukraine is about to take possession of the long-awaited US Abrams tanks which were promised back in January.

Zelensky’s recieved what was probably the only positive news during his visit to the White House on Thursday. He has been coninuosuly complaining about the slowness of receiving further advanced Western weapons systems.

Sitting alongisde Zelensky, Biden told reporters: “Next week, the first US Abrams tanks will be delivered in Ukraine“

Zerohedge reports: as Foreign Policy has pointed out, the tanks aren’t really what Kiev is currently after. What wasn’t approved are long-range missiles being discussed by the Biden administration, specifically the Army’s ATACMS missiles.

A group of Ukrainian tank operators and their support crew reportedly wrapped up training by late August, and next week will see the first of 10 of these US-made battle tanks delivered. This is of the 31 total which were committed.

But so far other Western tanks, such as the UK Challenger II and Germany’s Leopard, have made little discernable difference along the stalemated front lines. Russia has firm hold over much of the east, has dug it its positions, and established miles of deadly mine fields.

The initial ten tanks are being transferred from Germany, as Politico recently detailed: