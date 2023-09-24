During Zelensky’s Canada Visit, Trudeau Pledges $650 Million More In Ukraine Military Aid

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced several support measures for Ukraine

During President Zelensky’s visit to Canada last week, Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would be making a $650 million “multi-year commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine” . This will include military, economic and humanitarian assistance.

Trudeau also pledged an additional show of diplomatic backing through steps intended to punish Russia over the war.

During a joint news conference with the Ukrainian President in Ottawa on Friday, Trudeau said: “We’re continuing to impose costs on Russia and ensuring that those responsible for this illegal, unjustifiable invasion do not benefit from it”

Breitbart reports: Zelenskyy also addressed Canada’s Parliament on Friday. He flew into Ottawa late Thursday after meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and lawmakers in Washington. He spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

Canada and Ukraine agreed to establish a working group with G7 partners to study seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets, including from the Russian Central Bank, Trudeau said.

Canada also added 63 Russian individuals and entities to the country’s sanctions list, including “those complicit in the kidnapping of children and the spreading of disinformation,” Trudeau said.

Canada’s pledge to stand with Ukraine will include $650 million in new military assistance over the next three years, Trudeau said.

Canada will provide Ukraine with 50 armored vehicles, including armored medical evacuation vehicles built in London, Ontario. Pilot and maintenance instructors for F-16 fighter jets, support for Leopard 2 battle tank maintenance, 35 drones with high-resolution cameras, light vehicles and ammunition are part of the intended support package, Trudeau said.

The multiyear support also will include a financial contribution to a U.K.-led consortium delivering air defense equipment to Ukraine, Trudeau said.