Biden Covered Up Military Investigation Proving Vaccines Increase Risk of COVID

President Biden covered-up the bombshell results of a U.S. military investigation that proved Covid-19 vaccines increase the risk of a person catching Covid.

The military investigation exposed just how inefficient and dangerous vaccines were as early as January 2021.

The documents show that the Biden White House was made aware that military scientists had found a spike in Covid cases among those who had received mRNA shots. Instead of delving deeper, Biden ordered an immediate cover-up of the investigation.

The documents were recently unsealed by the non-profit organization Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

According to the documents, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were presented with the findings but chose to do nothing.

The CDC and FDA ignored crucial information regarding the dangers of the vaccines and instead promoted them to the public.

The investigation found that the majority of Covid cases were among those classed as “fully vaccinated.”

According to the investigation, there were “increased infection rates” among “fully vaccinated individuals.”

“Through FOIA requests, ICAN’s attorneys have obtained a September 2021 presentation delivered to FDA and NIH higher-ups, including Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Peter Marks, and Janet Woodcock, which indicated shocking levels of waning immunity and breakthrough infection among the vaccinated as early as July 2021,” according to the press release.

The U.S. military awarded a contract to Humetrix Cloud Services to conduct a detailed analysis of vaccine data.

The company is known for its expertise in healthcare technology solutions.

It played a crucial role in helping the military gain valuable insights into the effectiveness and distribution of vaccines.

After analyzing the data, an alarming trend emerged regarding the proportion of COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated.

The study revealed that most hospitalizations were classed as “fully vaccinated.”

The emergence of breakthrough cases can be traced back to January 2021, the data in the newly unsealed documents shows. According to ICAN, the docs show that top White House officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, were aware of the findings but still pushed the false narrative onto the public that the mRNA shots would take “control of the virus.”

ICAN issued a statement detailing the findings from the FOIA documents:

In fact, the data shows that for the final week of July, fully vaccinated individuals made up an estimated 73% of COVID-19 cases and 63% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the 65+ age group. The presentation goes on to show evidence of rapidly waning immunity, as infection rates 5-6 months post vaccination were twice as high as infection rates 3-4 months post vaccination. Despite having this data on hand—certainly by the date of the September 13, 2021 presentation, (but likely earlier, as a September 15, 2021 email states that the data had been “brought to the CDC three weeks ago”) — public health officials, like Fauci, continued to double-down on the message that vaccines were the key to getting “control of the virus.” Meanwhile, on September 16, 2021, Collins noted about the data: “Interesting and pretty compelling evidence that VE [vaccine efficacy] is falling 5-6 months post vaccination for both infection and hospitalization for those over 65. Even for those 3-4 months out there is a trend toward worsening VE.” But the CDC didn’t let the evidence get in the way of its messaging. As late as December 2021, the CDC kept up the outrageous façade that the vaccines offered “similar protection in real-world conditions as they have in clinical trial settings, reducing the risk of COVID-19, including severe illness by 90 percent or more among people who are fully vaccinated.” CDC apparently went as far as keeping the data from FDA, evidenced by the Director of CBER, Peter Marks’, comment to Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner of FDA, that, it “might have been nice for CDC to share the data.” Rest assured that ICAN’s legal team won’t rest in its efforts to expose exactly what the government knew about these vaccines and when it knew it.

Slaynews.com reports: Meanwhile, the CDC and FDA have chosen not to disclose crucial data while deliberating the authorization and endorsement of mRNA “booster” shots.

The cohort analysis was completed on 20 million Medicare beneficiaries.

This included 5.6 million seniors who received a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our observational study VE findings show a very significant decrease in VE against infection and hospitalization in the Delta phase of the pandemic for individuals vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for those 5–6 months post-vaccination vs. those 3–4 months post-vaccination,” Dr. Bettina Experton, Humetrix’s president and CEO, said in a Sept. 15, 2021, email to top U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials.

Humetrix also found that among the beneficiaries, there had been 133,000 cases, 27,000 hospitalizations, and 8,300 intensive care admissions among the fully vaccinated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Experton disclosed that Humetrix shared the data with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in August 2021.

“It would have been nice to know [the military] was conducting this prior to now,” Dr. Peter Marks, one of the FDA officials, told colleagues in response.

“Also might have been nice for CDC to share the data.”

“This is more worrisome than the other data we have in my opinion,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting commissioner said in reply at the time.

In a statement to The Epoch Times, ICAN founder Del Bigtree said, “It is hard to see this as anything other than a failure of our health authorities to assess, share, make public, and act upon valuable, real-world data in the midst of a so-called pandemic.

“And without FOIA, the public likely would never be made aware of these failures which, of course, allows them to be perpetrated again and again.”

Dr. Peter A. McCullough took to Twitter/X to respond to the revelations from the unsealed documents.

“Failure was very rapid with large numbers of fully vaccinated Americans suffering hospitalization and death,” McCullough tweeted.

“By May 1, 2021, the CDC announced it was giving up on tracking vaccine breakthrough cases.

“No RCT ever showed a reduction in hospitalization/death.

This news has emerged as the CDC quietly updated its Covid vaccine policy to state that Americans who have been vaccinated are now at a higher risk of contracting new variants of the virus than those who are unvaccinated.