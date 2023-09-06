Fox News Reporter Asks KJP Why White House Staffers Treat Biden “Like a Baby”

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was not amused when Fox news reporter Peter Doocy asked her why White House staffers treated Joe Biden like a baby
During Tuesdays White House briefing Doocy asked KJP: “Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history. Why does the White House staff treat him like a baby?
“No one treats the president of the United States, the Commander-in-Chief, like a baby,” KJP responded…. “That’s ridiculous! It’s a ridiculous claim”.
TGP reports: Peter Doocy continued, “There’s this quote that says when staff called back what sounded like a call for regime change in Russia, the president, ‘rather than owning his failure, he fumed to friends about how he was treated like a toddler. Was John Kennedy ever treated like that?’” Doocy said.
Karine Jean-Pierre was visibly irritated and continued to rattle off White House talking points.
WATCH:
Last year Tucker Carlson reported that Joe Biden was fed pills to function during his 2020 campaign, supervised by Dr. Jill. According to Tucker, Biden was ‘like a small child’ before the dosing.
“How did he manage to get through the campaign? Well, it turned out, we learned later his staff, supervised by Dr. Jill, his wife, was giving him pills before every public appearance–checking the time and at a certain hour giving him a dose of something. Now it’s not a guess, we’re not making that up. We’ve spoken directly to someone who was there and saw it happen multiple times,” Tucker said last summer.
Tucker continued, “Now, before taking the medications this person said, Biden was quote ‘Like a small child. You could not communicate with him, he changed completely because he was on drugs and he clearly still is on drugs.’ Someone’s pushing, we don’t know what those drugs are. We should know.”White House staffers treat Joe Biden like a baby because his mental faculties are no more.
