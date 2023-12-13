Biden Declares Foster Parents With ‘Christian Values’ Not ‘Safe’ To Be Around Children

Parents with Christian values are no longer deemed “safe” foster parents by Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) due to a reform dubbed “Safe and Appropriate Foster Care Placement Requirements.”

The HHS reform aims to ensure children will be placed in foster homes with a supportive environment for the child’s sexual and gender identity – and parents who have “Christian values” are not eligible to apply.

According to the reform, parents who oppose irreversible sex change procedures on children, or who do not “utilize the child’s chosen pronouns” will be deemed “unsafe” parents.

“The proposed rule would protect LGBTQI+ youth by placing them in environments free of hostility, mistreatment, or abuse based on the child’s LGBTQI+ status,” HHS said in a statement announcing the proposed reforms in September.

“And the proposed rule would require that caregivers for LGBTQI+ children are properly and fully trained to provide for the needs of the child related to the child’s self-identified sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression,” the HHS continued.

However, the new rule has provoked a strong backlash among the foster care community, with many foster parents arguing the new policy excludes Christians from being foster parents.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey this week joined with 18 other states to oppose a proposed federal rule that aims to protect LGBTQ youth in foster care and provide them with necessary services.

The attorneys general argue in a letter to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services that the proposed rule — which requires states to provide safe and appropriate placements with providers who are appropriately trained about the child’s sexual orientation or gender identity — amounts to religion-based discrimination and violates freedom of speech.

“As a foster parent myself,” Bailey said in a news release Tuesday, “I am deeply invested in protecting children and putting their best interests first.”

“Biden’s proposed rule does exactly the opposite by enacting policies meant to exclude people with deeply held religious beliefs from being foster parents.”

U.S. Sen. Jim Banks introduced a bill on Thursday that would force adoption and foster placement services that receive federal funding to disregard Biden’s anti-Christian reform.

“The Biden administration is cruelly preventing countless children in the foster care and adoption system from going to loving homes just because parents are opposed to irreversible sex change procedures on kids,” Banks told Fox News Digital.

Banks continued, “This isn’t a liberal or conservative issue. This is just plain wrong, and every sane person knows it.”