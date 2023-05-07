Biden Says He Snubbed King Charles’ Coronation Because He’s ‘More Important Than Royalty’

President Biden has boasted that the reason he snubbed King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday was because he’s ‘more important than Royalty’ and thus has a really busy schedule.

In a softball interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Biden declared: ‘I told him I couldn’t be there because I have this going on.’

Biden said that he told the king that he would be in the UK during the summer and that would be Charles’ chance to greet him.

.@SRuhle: "Why would an 82-year-old Joe Biden be the right person for the most important job in the world?"



President Biden: "Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom."



Watch more from this exclusive interview at 10pm ET on MSNBC. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/EEDj8y8zkI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 5, 2023

‘He’s a good acquaintance and we’ve worked together on environmental issues,’ Biden said of King Charles III.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: The president dispatched his wife to represent the US at the celebrations in London. No American president has ever attended a British coronation. First Lady Jill Biden’s first stop was a meeting with Akshata Murty, the wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

💛💙First Lady of the United States Jill #Biden with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden showed support and solidarity for #Ukraine with the colors of their outfits at the coronation ceremony of King #CharlesIII pic.twitter.com/gfcEwyZ07d — KyivPost (@KyivPost) May 6, 2023

Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples.



I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2023

During the MSNBC interview, his first since February’s sit down with PBS Newshour, Biden was asked why voters should choose the octogenarian.

‘I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom. And know more than the vast majority of people – I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective,’ he bragged.

Biden’s likely opponent in 2024, ex-President Donald Trump, earlier expressed his disgust that the president was not making the trip across the pond.

‘Certainly, he should be here as our representative of our country. I was very surprised, I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be here,’ the former Apprentice host told GB News.

Trump went on to accuse Biden of not being physically well enough to make the journey to the UK. ‘He’s got a lot of things going, a lot of strange things happened,’ the twice impeached president added.