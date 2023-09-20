Biden Tells Celebs ‘Trump is Trying to Destroy American Democracy’

Joe Biden told a theater full of liberal celebrities on Monday that Donald Trump was trying to destroy the nation and American democracy.
Talk about projection….
Biden made the remarks as he and his Democratic party attempt to put Trump in jail and have his name removed from the ballot in some states.
TGP reports: Biden has the nerve to say this as his policies have driven up inflation, caused an invasion at the southern border, and families across the country are struggling to buy basic items like food.
The Associated Press reports: Biden tells a Broadway theater packed for fundraiser that Trump is determined to destroy the nation
President Joe Biden on Monday told a packed Broadway theater full of big-name stars hosting a fundraiser in his honor that he was running for reelection because Donald Trump was determined to destroy the nation.
Democracy is at stake, he told the audience at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater. Hate groups have been emboldened, he said. Books are being banned. Children go to school fearing shootings.
“Let there be no question, Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy,” he said, referring to the former president’s slogan, “Make America Great Again.” “And I will always defend, protect and fight for our democracy.”
Biden also accused Trump and his allies of bowing down to authoritarians: “I will not side with dictators like Putin. Maybe Trump and his MAGA friends can bow down but I won’t.”
Don’t you love the cute little sign they put up for the event?
