LGBT-Friendly Church In Texas Pledges Allegiance To Drag Queens

Video out of Dallas, Texas shows a crowded LGBT-friendly church reciting a pledge of allegiance dedicated to drag queens.

Footage shows people attending the Cathedral of Hope publicly blessing the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of queer and trans nuns known for their blasphemous acts.

The controversial drag queen group were recently at the center of a controversy with the LA Dodgers baseball team.

InfoWars reports: The congregants read in unison, “We commit ourselves to be people of faith who stand for justice, proclaim love and defend the rights of all people. We recognize that all people are made in the loving image of God no matter who they are, how they dress, express themselves or who they love.”

Of course, many Christians would argue that chopping one’s breasts or penis off is directly in defiance of how God created that individual.

“We celebrate this divine diversity and commit to lifting up the voices of the LGBTQ+ community and creating spaces where everyone can thrive. Drag queens are often targets of hate and violence. But we know that they are often powerful and resilient people who show us what it means to be truly authentic and expressive,” the crowd echoed.

The pledge continued, “We honor their strength and pledge to be allies to the drag community, recognizing their full humanity and their incredible contributions to our world. We embrace radical inclusivity and work to dismantle systems of oppression. We will fight against all forms of hate, prejudice and intolerance and work to build a world that affirms and celebrates every person’s unique identity and gifts.”

The drag group hosted by the “church” was previously criticized for its mock crucifixion of Jesus Christ that took place during one of their drag performances.

The disturbing video went viral ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB team hosting the group for one of its “Pride Night” events earlier this year.

Just last month, a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was arrested in California for allegedly masturbating in public for over an hour straight.