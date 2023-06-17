Thousands Of Protesters Block Entrance To Dodger Stadium On ‘Pride Night’

Thousands of Catholics and Protestants gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night to protest the teams ‘Pride Night’ celebration where they honored the anti catholic drag queen group known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
The controversial LGBTQ group of drag queen ‘nuns’ were invited to appear before the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants, and receive an award for their community work.
The Dodgers presented the Sisters their award in front of a mostly empty stadium around an hour before first pitch. This comes just one week after the California state legislature also honored the group.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Outside, the crowd of protesters grew so large that they ended up blocking one of the major entrances to the stadium.
After receiving backlash from religious groups, the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the radical anti-Christian organization. However, the Dodgers walked back its decision and announced that the drag queen group would be re-invited to the team’s Pride Night.
The Dodgers offered its “sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families” in a statement issued after the announcement.
“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said in a statement. “We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.”
A crowd of reportedly more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the stadium hours before the game started to protest the team’s decision to honor the anti-Catholic group.
The crowd could be heard praying, “Jesus, I trust in you,” according to a video uploaded to Twitter by Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez.
Jack Posobiec led the crowd in a Latin prayer as the demonstrators gathered.
Other videos showed the Catholic demonstrators singing and praying in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium