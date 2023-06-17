Thousands Of Protesters Block Entrance To Dodger Stadium On ‘Pride Night’

Thousands of Catholics and Protestants gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night to protest the teams ‘Pride Night’ celebration where they honored the anti catholic drag queen group known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The controversial LGBTQ group of drag queen ‘nuns’ were invited to appear before the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants, and receive an award for their community work.

The Dodgers presented the Sisters their award in front of a mostly empty stadium around an hour before first pitch. This comes just one week after the California state legislature also honored the group.

Why are the LA Dodgers and CA lawmakers proud to honor and celebrate anti-Catholic drag group ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,’ whose sole claim to fame is their anti-Christian religious bigotry? Everyone, regardless of our religious beliefs, should denounce such hate and… pic.twitter.com/DU99qRSqGm — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 16, 2023

Outside, the crowd of protesters grew so large that they ended up blocking one of the major entrances to the stadium.

BREAKING: Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight.



They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block: pic.twitter.com/F5CSDvuap8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023 Breitbart reported: The Dodgers’ tenth annual “Pride Night” celebration will honor the anti-Catholic drag queen group with its “Community Hero Award” Friday night during a game against the visiting San Francisco Giants.



The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” according to the organization’s website.

After receiving backlash from religious groups, the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the radical anti-Christian organization. However, the Dodgers walked back its decision and announced that the drag queen group would be re-invited to the team’s Pride Night.

The Dodgers offered its “sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families” in a statement issued after the announcement.

“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said in a statement. “We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.”

A crowd of reportedly more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the stadium hours before the game started to protest the team’s decision to honor the anti-Catholic group.

The crowd could be heard praying, “Jesus, I trust in you,” according to a video uploaded to Twitter by Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez.

LOS ANGELES- A huge group of Catholics and Christians have already arrived outside of Dodger Stadium to pray in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.



A drag group that has repeatedly mocked Christ and the Catholic faith: pic.twitter.com/oHPIeHoCI3 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

Jack Posobiec led the crowd in a Latin prayer as the demonstrators gathered.

Jack Posobiec leads prayer in Latin outside of Dodger Stadium during protest against the Dodgers honoring anti-Catholic drag queen group @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/YQ49Xtb1zm — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) June 16, 2023 At one point, a Jewish rabbi took the stage to stand in solitary with the Catholic protesters.

“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that,” the rabbi said.



“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that”



A Jewish rabbi speaks in solidarity with the Catholics outside of Dodger Stadium. The crowd has exponentially grown in size and more people are still continuing to arrive: pic.twitter.com/6WiYRIWZvp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 16, 2023

Other videos showed the Catholic demonstrators singing and praying in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium