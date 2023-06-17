Thousands Of Protesters Block Entrance To Dodger Stadium On ‘Pride Night’

Fact checked
June 17, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 1
Dodgers stadium protest
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Thousands of Catholics and Protestants gathered outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night to protest the teams ‘Pride Night’ celebration where they honored the anti catholic drag queen group known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The controversial LGBTQ group of drag queen ‘nuns’ were invited to appear before the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants, and receive an award for their community work.

The Dodgers presented the Sisters their award in front of a mostly empty stadium around an hour before first pitch. This comes just one week after the California state legislature also honored the group.

Outside, the crowd of protesters grew so large that they ended up blocking one of the major entrances to the stadium.

Breitbart reported: The Dodgers’ tenth annual “Pride Night” celebration will honor the anti-Catholic drag queen group with its “Community Hero Award” Friday night during a game against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” according to the organization’s website.

After receiving backlash from religious groups, the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the radical anti-Christian organization. However, the Dodgers walked back its decision and announced that the drag queen group would be re-invited to the team’s Pride Night.

The Dodgers offered its “sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families” in a statement issued after the announcement.

“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said in a statement. “We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.”

A crowd of reportedly more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the stadium hours before the game started to protest the team’s decision to honor the anti-Catholic group.

The crowd could be heard praying, “Jesus, I trust in you,” according to a video uploaded to Twitter by Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez.

Jack Posobiec led the crowd in a Latin prayer as the demonstrators gathered.

At one point, a Jewish rabbi took the stage to stand in solitary with the Catholic protesters.
“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that,” the rabbi said.

Other videos showed the Catholic demonstrators singing and praying in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)