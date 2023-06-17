Investigators Find Secret Hunter Biden Maltese Bank Account Corroborating $10 Million Dollar Bribe Allegations

Investigators have blown the Biden family pay-for-play and bribery scheme wide open, uncovering evidence of a multi-million dollar money trail between Ukraine’s Burisma Energy and a secret bank Maltese bank account opened by the Ukrainian firm for Hunter Biden.

Newly discovered emails from the Biden laptop shed light on Burisma’s opening of a Maltese bank account for Hunter Biden in the spring of 2016, coinciding with allegations made by an FBI source, . suggesting that Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, paid a $5 million bribe each to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

In 2014, Ukraine launched criminal cases against Zlochevsky and Burisma, the company where Hunter Biden held a lucrative board position. Zlochevsky, who was being investigated for money laundering and public corruption, allegedly employed the Vice President’s son to exploit his political influence and obstruct the investigations.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

BREAKING — Emails from the Biden laptop reveal a newly discovered Hunter Biden Maltese bank account opened by Burisma that coincides with the $10 million bribery allegations involving Biden and Burisma, as reported by an FBI source.



Read below.👇 pic.twitter.com/8OiQLaWuYk — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

Kanekoa reports: According to the FBI whistleblower document, the pay-for-play scheme is outlined, with Zlochevsky purportedly safeguarding 17 audio recordings of conversations with the Bidens as an “insurance policy.” Among these recordings are two alleged conversations with then-Vice President Biden himself.

In 2018, Joe Biden proudly claimed that he pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko into firing Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was conducting an investigation into the Ukrainian energy company where his son was a board member. Biden accomplished this by leveraging the threat of withholding a $1 billion US loan guarantee during his trip to Kyiv in December 2015.

During a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations, Biden infamously declared, “I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.” He added, “Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”

Viktor Shokin has stated that at the time of his termination in March 2016, he had formulated “specific plans” to investigate Burisma, which “included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.”

In May 2016, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi informed Hunter Biden via a series of emails about the opening of a Maltese bank account. Pozharskyi requested the documentation required for the account opening, including a copy of Hunter’s passport, a bank reference letter, and a utility bill serving as proof of his residential address.

Hunter responded by stating, “We are working on this – I was traveling with my dad and had my passport abroad last week.”

In the subsequent weeks, Hunter Biden’s assistant, Joan Mayer, engaged in email correspondence with Vadym Pozharskyi, reportedly the third-ranking executive at Burisma. During these exchanges, Mayer provided copies of Hunter’s passport, a utility bill, and a bank reference letter, as requested.

On May 13, 2016, Mayer sought clarification on the requirements for a “certified declaration of source wealth.” She suggested providing a letter from Hunter’s corporation, Owasco, to confirm his annual salary, asking, “Is that what the bank is looking for?”

On the same day, a Burisma attorney sent an email to Hunter, sharing the address and swift code of Satabank, a Maltese bank that would be shuttered for violating money laundering laws in 2018.

A few days later, Hunter’s assistant sent “Hunter’s tax ID number and signature” to the Burisma executive, who responded with a confirmation: “All received!”

In 2018, Satabank was shut down by authorities due to significant deficiencies in its anti-money laundering controls following a joint inspection by Maltese financial regulators.

As a result, the Malta Financial Services Authority froze all 12,000 accounts of Satabank in 2019, leading to law enforcement launching investigations into suspicious transactions potentially associated with activities such as fuel smuggling, drug trafficking, and trade with sanctioned countries.

Auditors disclosed in 2020 that nearly €11 billion worth of transactions processed through Satabank were flagged as suspicious.

Vadym Pozharskyi facilitated the establishment of the Maltese bank account for Hunter Biden a year after Hunter introduced his father to the Burisma executive.

In a now-infamous email, Pozharskyi revealed that Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer operated as unregistered foreign lobbyists by organizing a private dinner with then-Vice President Joe Biden at Cafe Milano in D.C.

In a previous email, Pozharskyi requested advice from Hunter on leveraging his influence to benefit the company, asking for guidance on how to counter perceived politically motivated actions against Burisma.

“We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc. to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions,” Pozharskyi wrote.

In 2020, Ukrainian officials seized a $6 million cash bribe linked to Mykola Zlochevsky. The bribe, consisting of $100 bills wrapped in rubber bands and held in plastic bags, aimed to stop an investigation into the founder of Burisma Holdings.

Senator Chuck Grassley delivered a speech on the Senate floor on Monday criticizing the FBI for releasing a redacted version of the unclassified memo on the same day that the Department of Justice indicted former President Donald Trump. Grassley accused the Biden Justice Department of applying different standards of justice.

“Based on the facts known to Congress and the public, it’s clear that the Justice Department and FBI will use every resource to investigate candidate Trump, President Trump, and former President Trump,” the senator stated. He continued to say the agencies haven’t had the “same laser focus” on the Biden family.

The FBI source mentioned that Zlochevsky claimed it would take a decade to unravel the complex money trail, though it’s unlikely that the Burisma executive anticipated Hunter Biden leaving his laptop at a repair shop, thus exposing his deputy’s involvement in setting up the Maltese bank account.

Unfortunately, evidence from the 2019 Horowitz Inspector General Report and the recently published Durham Report indicates that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice are highly corrupt institutions tasked with concealing the political establishment’s crimes while targeting its political opposition.

Marco Polo, a non-profit research group, released a 630-page Report on the Biden Laptop with 2,020 citations that thoroughly documents 459 crimes committed by the Biden family & their business associates.

140 business crimes

191 sex offenses

128 drug crimes

It’s free to read here:

http://BidenCrimes.info

Physical Copies:

http://MarcoPolo.support

Biden Emails:

http://BidenLaptopEmails.com

Biden Photos:

http://BidenLaptopMedia.com