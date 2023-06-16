Conservatives Who Stop Children Experiencing Sexual Content Are ‘Objectively Evil’, Says RuPaul’s Drag Race Star

Conservatives who protect their children from experiencing adult sexual content and undergoing irreversible gender-changing medical procedures are “objectively evil”, according to RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon.

In an interview with Variety, Jinkx Monsoon — whose real name is Jerick Hoffer — launched a furious attack on conservative’s efforts to protect their children from the radical gender ideology being pushed by the left.

He also complained that “allies” on the left have failed to adequately defend the drag queen community.

“The only reason I think that allies are being quiet about it, and what is so insidious about what the GOP is doing, is that kids are involved,” he said. “They’re using children as a shield, like they’ve done many, many times before. That has always been their tactic. What the GOP is doing is objectively evil.”

According to Jinkx Monsoon, drag queens and transgenders are doing nothing wrong by performing sexual content for children and they are being politically “scapegoated” by the right.

“They’re scapegoating our community. They are using this crusade against the queer community, and that is blatant homophobia,” he said. “Every justification they give you to try to say it’s not homophobia is a lie. It’s hypocritical. They are being blatantly hypocritical. They are extremely hypocritical in their rhetoric.”

Jinkx Monsoon Talks 'Doctor Who,' Broadway and Pride: 'When Your Dreams Come True, That's When the Real Work Begins' — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2023

Breitbart reports: Monsoon recently appeared with other Drag Race alumni during the MTV Movie and TV Awards to blast the growing number of anti-grooming laws in states including Florida, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

“At this time, it’s so important to hear queer and trans stories from queer and trans people, to meet the artists behind the artistry and see the human beings there, so we can have empathy for one another and halt these blatantly bigoted, anti-queer, anti-trans legislations,” he said.

According to reports, Monsoon has been cast in the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who. He rose to fame as a contestant and winner on both RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race: All-Stars.