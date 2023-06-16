Burisma Accountant, Who Blew Whistle on Biden Crimes, Found Dead

The chief accountant at Ukraine’s Burisma Energy, who offered to provide US authorities with damning evidence regarding financial crimes involving Joe and Hunter Biden, has been found dead before she could testify.

The dead whistleblower, who has been identified as the wife of former Burisma owner Mykola Lisin, who also died in suspicious circumstances during the Obama administration when vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were making a killing in Ukraine.

Former federal prosecutor Rudi Giuliani discussed the fate of the now-deceased whistleblower, who was willing to hand over Burisma’s highly compromising international bank transfers, during an interview on Newsmax’s “Saturday Report.”

Guiliani was speaking about the prosecutor in the case against President Trump when he broke the news. Watch:

This is damning stuff and it is no wonder the bodies have started piling up.

The noose is getting tighter for Joe Biden as his bare-faced lies to the American people are being exposed one by one. D.C. reporters have been given the green light to go after Joe Biden and the “Big Guy” is starting to squirm.

Biden was stunned when a reporter ambushed him and questioned him about his Ukrainian bribery scheme. Stopping dead in his tracks, he turned around and leered at the reporter, before shuffling away.

The suspicious death of the Burisma accountant isn’t even the first time a Biden family whistleblower has been silenced this year.

The key witness in an investigation into Biden crime family corruption and influence-peddling went missing, feared dead, just days before he was due to testify in May, according to Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer.

Biden’s reliance on the mainstream media and alphabet agencies covering his tracks is starting to wear thin. The people are waking up and understanding that the Biden Crime Family operates from the Clinton playbook of kickback schemes and untimely deaths.

This week Republican lawmakers have confirmed President Joe Biden is the so-called “Big Guy,” an alias that whistleblower Tony Bobulinski originally revealed as Joe Biden from his dealings between the Bidens and a Chinese entity.

It seems the Big Guy is involved in silencing whistleblowers in the world of political kickbacks and high stakes international bribery.

Why else would the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe Biden for $5 million dollars make a point of keeping 17 different recordings of conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden as “life insurance”?

Keep in mind: The FBI informant who provided this information was a “well respected” regular at the Bureau.

But rather than investigate, the alphabet agencies are circling the wagons around Biden, and the mainstream media is attempting to drag him over the line in the 2024 election, in much the same way they lied about and suppressed the Hunter Biden Laptop From Hell story in the weeks before the 2020 election.

This is a battle for the soul of America and the western world and we cannot allow the globalist elites to place Biden in the White House for another term.

