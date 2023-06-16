Kamala Harris: It’s Time To Arrest Gun Makers for ALL Gun-Related Crimes

Vice President Kamala Harris has declared that its time for gun makers to be held criminally responsible for all gun-related crimes in America.

Harris tweeted, “Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage and red flag laws. Repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability. Address the mental health crisis deepened by the trauma of gun violence. Let’s get it done.”

Breitbart.com reports: The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) shields gun manufacturers from lawsuits over firearms that are misused after being legally made and legally sold.

The repeal of the PLCAA was an oft-stated goal of President Joe Biden’s even as he campaigned for the White House.

For example, on February 24, 2020, ten months before the presidential election, Biden alluded to the PLCAA then referenced gun manufacturers and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has consistently pushed to open up gun manufacturers to lawsuits. Harris made the same push in her Wednesday tweet.

Harris claimed gun makers have “immunity,” which is something Biden has claimed as well. But gun makers do not have “immunity,” the PLCAA does not protect them in the event that a faulty firearm causes injury. It simply protects them from frivolous lawsuits.