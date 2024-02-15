Klaus Schwab Rebrands Depopulation Plan As ‘Humanocracy’

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab claims the push to depopulate the planet is part of the WEF’s “humanocracy” plan for humanity.

Speaking at the 2024 World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Schwab revealed that the WEF is moving away from the “technocracy” framework in favor of a more “humanist” approach he called a “humanocracy”, due to the bad press the “Great Reset” has received.

Infowars.com reports: “If I look forward, we don’t want to move into using the Fourth Industrial Revolution into a cold bureaucracy, we don’t want to move into a technocracy,” Schwab said.

WGS 2024 – Klaus Schwab: If I look forward we don't want to move into using the fourth industrial revolution into a cold bureaucracy, we don't want to move into a technocracy. What we want to do, we want to move in what I would call a humanocracy, a world where we use technology… pic.twitter.com/pvnBjSIl3a — Camus (@newstart_2024) February 14, 2024

“What we want to do, we want to move in what I would call a humanocracy, a world where we use technology to use all our human potential and to create even a better world,” he said.

Schwab’s sudden rebranding of the Great Reset as a “humanocracy” is especially bizarre given other WEF members are explicitly anti-human, arguing that a 90% reduction in the global population of humans would solve globalists’ “problems” and “help” them achieve their “Net Zero” goals.

Top WEF member Dennis Meadows has notably called for a staggering 86% reduction in the human population, arguing that the goal can be achieved “peacefully.”

Drastically reducing the world population doesn’t seem like the best way to create a “humanocracy.”

Former National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski in 1970 described the technocratic system in his Between Two Ages: America’s Role In The Technetronic Era, where a global scientific elite would use the cutting edge of technology to control (or reduce) the masses:

“Such a society would be dominated by an elite whose claim to political power would rest on allegedly superior scientific know how. Unhindered by the restraints of traditional liberal values, this elite would not hesitate to achieve its political ends by using the latest modern techniques for influencing public behaviour and keeping society under close surveillance and control.”

Though Schwab has rebranded his Great Reset as a “humanocracy,” in practice, the plan is the same as his transhumanist approach: a “fusion” between humans and technology on a physical level so they can be easily controlled by a central global government.

“I think we have to be prepared for a world where we see a fusion of our physical, our digital and our biological dimensions,” Schwab said.

“Envisioning a future propelled by the technologies of the 4IR we see a NEW DAWN of human civilization…where AI, robotics, the IoT [internet of things], 3D-printing, genetic engineering, quantum computing become the foundations of our daily life.”

Klaus Schwab reads ChatGPT, World Government Summit:

"Envisioning a future propelled by the technologies of the 4IR we see a NEW DAWN of human civilization.. where AI, robotics, the IoT, 3D-printing, genetic engineering, quantum computing become the foundations of our daily life" pic.twitter.com/YL86IDCtxD — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 12, 2024

Schwab’s sudden adoption of pro-human terminology appears to be a response to the populist pushback against the WEF’s Great Reset.

During a Spaces discussion following Alex Jones’ triumphant return to X in December, Elon Musk and Jones coined the term “Team Humanity” to describe the anti-globalist campaign that’s spearheading the Great Awakening.

Could the World Economic Forum founder be co-opting the ‘Team Humanity’ campaign coined by Elon Musk and Alex Jones in response to the worldwide populist pushback against the globalist agenda?

Watch Schwab’s full remarks: