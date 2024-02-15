‘October Surprise’: Russia To Launch Nukes in Space

The ‘national security threat’ announced on Wednesday is about Russia planning to launch nuclear weapons in space, causing some to speculate whether it’s really an election year ploy.

The panic began when House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio) asked President Biden to declassify information about a “serious national security threat”.

According to a report by ABC News, “Two sources familiar with deliberations on Capitol Hill said the intelligence has to do with the Russians wanting to put a nuclear weapon into space.”

Modernity.news reports: The weapon would reportedly be designed to be used to take out satellites.

"This has to do with a threat related to space," says @JacquiHeinrich pic.twitter.com/kdDiIjGNtI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 14, 2024

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) responded by telling reporters he wanted “to assure the American people, there is no need for public alarm.”

The big, scary threat is serious business and involves a space-based nuke controlled by evil dictator Putin, but it’s also “not an immediate crisis,” according to what three members of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee have told Politico.

Okay, then. Just for election season, is it?

Zero Hedge reports: “So, the question is – was this:

a) a distraction from Biden’s broken brain, or

2) a last desperate attempt to get more funding for anything-but-the-US-border, or

iii) a path to pitching Putin as the uber-bad-guy again after his interview with Tucker Carlson.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says he's "a little bit surprised" House Intel Committee Chair Mike Turner scheduled a classified briefing for Members of Congress regarding "an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability" pic.twitter.com/WBfJnLXpXI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2024

Just by coincidence, Mike Turner recently returned from Ukraine having lobbied for billions more in weapons and aid for Zelensky’s government.

Some questioned the timing, suggesting it might all be a deep state plot to keep American voters afraid when they hit the ballot box.

Zero surprise at what will probably be ever-increasing National Security Risk theater up to the election. It's literally the only play left in the book to try to drum up some percentages of approval for Brandon, trying to scare news addicts. — bruce says donate to pcrf (@dsxbruce) February 14, 2024

Speculation will now rage as to whether this is “the event,” real or imagined, that billionaires and elitists the world over have been building underground survival bunkers in preparation for.