Biden to Keep Remaining JFK Assassination Records Sealed Indefinitely Citing ‘National Security’

The Biden administration has chosen to keep documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy under wraps indefinitely, citing national security reasons… again.

According to Biden, it is “necessary to protect against identifiable harms to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, and the conduct of foreign relations that are of such gravity that they outweigh the public interest in disclosure.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

President Kennedy’s nephew, Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reacted to the administration’s decision:

“The White House announcement is unlawful. In 1992 the JFK Records Act was passed unanimously by Congress with the promise that all assassination related records would be released no later than October 2017.

“This promise has been broken once again with this midnight announcement. The assassination was 60 years ago. What national security secrets could possibly be at risk? What are they hiding?”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also weighed in on Biden’s decision to continue hiding the truth about the JFK assassination.

If the US wants to be seen as an authority on democracy and human rights, rather than the handmaiden of the globalist elite, it must come clean about the murders of JFK and his brother, Robert F. Kennedy, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During her regular press briefing last week, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was asked about the statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said Washington intends to champion human rights and fundamental freedoms in China and elsewhere.

“Washington itself has long fallen short of the standards of democracy that it publicly declares everywhere,” Zakharova replied, adding that the US promotes “pathetic, hypocritical rhetoric” abroad to hide its neo-colonial ambitions and geopolitical interests.

TRENDING: CIA Agent Admits Hip Hop Was a Psy-Op Designed To Corrupt the Youth and Sow Division in America

“The history of American politics contains many unsightly facts that are deliberately hushed up by the US authorities,” Zakharova noted. As an example, she cited the Kennedy family – and the recent anniversary of the June 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy in Los Angeles, during the presidential primaries in which he was a favorite.

The RFK assassination came two months after the fatal shooting of civil rights leader Martin Luther King – and almost five years after the November 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th US president, Zakharova told reporters.

“I suggest to Mr. Blinken to muster up the courage and publish all the materials regarding the political assassinations of the US presidents, in particular John F. Kennedy, and tell his people – his people, first of all – the truth about what happened in Dallas and later in Chicago, at the Democratic Party Convention,” she said.

“Only when they close the case on these political killings, can they try to correct other countries,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman argued. “While such egregious crimes remain unresolved, and the killers not found and convicted, if I were American leaders I would not open my mouth about other countries, and certainly stop lecturing everyone else how to live.”