Biden Vows To Veto Protection of Girls in Sports Act: “Men Can Be Girls Too”

The Biden administration has announced plans to veto the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 so that men who identify as women can continue to use female locker rooms and compete against them in sport.

As every sports person knows, biological men have a huge athletic advantage over women in every single sporting category. Changing gender does not affect this advantage.

Courageous Discourse reports: In light of this stark reality, the consequence of allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports is painfully obvious. Girls who have—with great discipline and sacrifice—dedicated themselves to their chosen sport will often be consigned to second and third place or to warming the bench because of the unfair advantage enjoyed by biological males.

The Biden Administration—and apparently much of our society—have apparently decided that the hard work, dreams, goals, and aspirations of the great majority of female competitive athletes signify less than the desire of transgender boys to compete with them. Why?