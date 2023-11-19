The head of Biden’s Department for Homeland Security has claimed that there is “no disaster” at the border.
Alejandro Mayorkas made the claim under oath on Wednesday despite record numbers of encounters will illegal immigrants crossing the southern U.S. border in their thousands every day,
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
He was testifying before Congress regarding the border security budget and spending, and while asking for more funding.
Summit News reports: GOP Senator John Boozman told Mayorkas that “by every metric the situation at the border is a disaster,” adding that “what you’re asking for does nothing to get those numbers down.”
GOP Senator John Boozman told Mayorkas that “by every metric the situation at the border is a disaster,” adding that “what you’re asking for does nothing to get those numbers down.” https://www.youtube.com/embed/1E7aom7E8bw
Mayorkas attempted to pivot the exchange to suggest Republicans are resistant to providing funding to hire more personnel at the border.
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith further asked Mayorkas: “So the situation at the border, you’re saying, is not a disaster?”
“That is correct,” Mayorkas then answered.
Mayorkas was further pressed by other Senators about whether he sees the border situation as a crisis and again failed to respond:
Does this look like a crisis/disaster nor not?
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- One In Three Britons Say They’d Like To Have Sex With A Robot - November 19, 2023
- Biden’s DHS Chief Testifies That There Is “No Disaster” At Southern Border - November 19, 2023
- Netanyahu Admits Israel “Not Successful” At Minimizing Civilian Casualties In Gaza - November 19, 2023