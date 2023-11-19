Biden’s DHS Chief Testifies That There Is “No Disaster” At Southern Border

The head of Biden’s Department for Homeland Security has claimed that there is “no disaster” at the border.

Alejandro Mayorkas made the claim under oath on Wednesday despite record numbers of encounters will illegal immigrants crossing the southern U.S. border in their thousands every day,

He was testifying before Congress regarding the border security budget and spending, and while asking for more funding.

Summit News reports: GOP Senator John Boozman told Mayorkas that “by every metric the situation at the border is a disaster,” adding that “what you’re asking for does nothing to get those numbers down.”

Mayorkas attempted to pivot the exchange to suggest Republicans are resistant to providing funding to hire more personnel at the border.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith further asked Mayorkas: “So the situation at the border, you’re saying, is not a disaster?”

“That is correct,” Mayorkas then answered.

Mayorkas says the situation at the border is NOT a disaster



pic.twitter.com/GMEe3pqeTk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 8, 2023

Mayorkas was further pressed by other Senators about whether he sees the border situation as a crisis and again failed to respond:

"Either you're not qualified to manage a Costco food court or you believe in open borders," says @SenJohnKennedy to Biden's incompetent DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.



"It's the latter." pic.twitter.com/2cshQhIIWN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 8, 2023

Does this look like a crisis/disaster nor not?

UPDATE: The deceased innocent Americans have been identified as an elderly married couple from Dalton GA, in Whitfield County, according to @TxDPS. Their names are Jose Lerma & Isabel Lerma. Their son has been notified. They were driving to MX from GA when killed. DPS is… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 8, 2023

Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector recorded over 2,400 illegal crossings yesterday alone.

The sector continues to be the biggest hot spot along the border, with illegal immigrants crossing there from all over the globe, including the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. https://t.co/iA8pPazWwg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 7, 2023