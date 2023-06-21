Biden’s DoE Funds “Subversive” Midwest Group Who Want To Help Kids Transition Without Parental Consent

A group of Midwest educators met online this week for a four hour workshop where they traded tips on how to ‘subversively and quietly’ transitioning children at school without telling their parents.

Video reported by the Daily Mail, shows the so-called educators offering ideas on how to help transition children at school without parental knowledge or consent in a workshop which was funded by the federal government.

SHOCKING: the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance center (MAP), which is funded by the Department of Education, was caught on a zoom meeting talking about ways to help children transition and keep it from their parents!



The Live video reported by DailyMail had teachers from… pic.twitter.com/QpKfvcxwKh — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) June 20, 2023 The DailyMail reports that they gained access to an online session hosted by the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center (MAP), which is funded by the Department of Education, attended by some 30 teachers from Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Illinois and beyond.



In the four-hour workshop, they discussed helping trans students in the face of new laws in Republican-run states on gender, pronouns, names, parents’ rights, bathroom access, and sports teams.

Some teachers said they followed the rules, but others discussed being ‘subversive,’ how their personal ‘code of ethics’ trumped laws, and how to ‘hide’ a trans student’s new name and gender from their parents.

The exposé comes amid growing tensions between traditional parents, who worry about newfangled gender ideas in schools, and some progressive teachers, who say they need to protect trans students from their own families.

Kicking off the workshop, Angel Nathan, the MAP specialist who hosted the session, said attendees would review the new laws in a bid to ‘remedy the marginalizing effects and disrupt problematic policies.’

In the discussion and role-play sessions that followed, the teachers, administrators, principals, and counselors spoke about trans students and their families in a way that would alarm many parents.

Kimberly Martin, the DEI coordinator for Royal Oak Schools, which serves 5,000 K-12 students in Michigan, spoke about helping trans students keep their gender change a secret.

‘We’re working with our record-keeping system so that certain screens can’t be seen by the parents … if there’s a nickname in there we’re trying to hide,’ Martin told the online gathering.

Jennifer Haglund, counselor for Ames Community Schools, which serves 5,000 K-12 Iowa students, complained about Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in March signing a law that bars biological males from competing on female sports teams.

She bragged about her ‘own activism’ and of taking part in protest marches.

‘I know that I have my own right code of ethics, and that doesn’t always go along with the law,’ Haglund said.

Shea Martin, an Ohio-based trans educator, who writes a ‘socialist, feminist, and anti-racist’ blog called Radical Teacher, said she worked against ‘laws that prohibit or restrict trans advocacy.’

‘The stakes are very high for trans youth,’ Martin said.

‘I think that requires working subversively and quietly sometimes to make sure that trans kids have what they need.’

Martin did not describe any subversive acts, but, later spoke about teachers addressing ‘sexuality’ with elementary students, who are aged between five and 10.

When talking about men, women, playground crushes, love, and marriage with youngsters, teachers should be wary of treating ‘reinforced heterosexuality as the norm,’ Martin said.

Finally, Yesenia Jimenez-Captain, the director of educational services at Woodland School District, which serves some 4,600 K-8 students across four schools in Lake County, Illinois, slammed conservative teachers in a nearby district.

Parents and teachers across Illinois have in recent years been angered by Democrat-led efforts to put tampons and sanitary napkins in boys’ bathrooms, so that trans female-to-male students can access them.

Jimenez-Captain told her colleagues about a nearby school board meeting that ‘exploded in violence’ over the tampon controversy.

‘That became a big violent issue cause the individuals who were involved are also educators … which is sickening.’

At no point in the session did any teacher say parents might know what’s best for their own kids, nor question whether affirmation-on-demand was the only way to help a trans-identified student.

Teaching new wave gender ideology in schools and secretly affirming trans-identified students have become hot-button issues in America’s culture wars between liberals and conservatives.