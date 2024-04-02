Big Pharma Exec Admits DoD Invented mRNA To Depopulate the World

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines were deliberately designed to fail to stop transmission of the virus, while operating as a ticking timebomb within the human biomass, essentially “training the body to destroy itself,” according to bombshell testimony by Alexandra “Sasha” Latypova, a former Big Pharma executive.

Latypova confirmed reports by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that the US Department of Defense (DoD) was involved in developing mRNA behind the scenes, and had “very clear intent to harm” by executing a “mass genocide of Americans.”

Under the DoD’s control and direction, Pharma giants including Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen started mass-producing the shots for Operation Warp Speed – long before the first cases of Covid were reported by the hysterical mainstream media.

These “figurehead” Pharma companies, Latypova insists, were just obeying the DoD’s orders.

What this means is the United States military oversaw the creation and rollout of these “covid countermeasures,” as they were classified before being erroneously dubbed as “vaccines.” This is why they called it Operation Warp Speed: because it was a military warfare operation, not a “public health” operation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also played their role by fast-tracking emergency use authorization (EUA) for the deadly drugs, followed by official approval for some of them – and the rest is history.

Back in December, Latypova laid this out in a forensic video lecture.

Covid jabs train the body “to destroy itself,” Latypova warns

The crux of Latypova’s presentation claims that the DoD, Big Pharma, and Big Regulation (the FDA and CDC) conspired with one another “to commit mass murder through bioterrorism and informational warfare operations worldwide.”

“The evidence is overwhelming that there is an intent to harm people by the covid-19 injections, so-called ‘vaccines,’ and other nonsensical covid response measures implemented in lockstep by governments all over the world,” she said.

Again, it is not that the jabs were designed to help people but just so happened to be dangerous. Latypova says they were designed that way on purpose as a bioweapon against the people, which she says is substantiated by an extensive body of literature, studies, scientific discussions and evidence published on this matter.

“There are numerous mechanisms of injury built into the covid-19 injections,” she further explained. “The most important one being that these shots are designed to make your cells attack themselves, make your cells express antigens that are toxic spike proteins, and then create antibodies to attack the cells. So, it trains your body to destroy itself.”

There is nothing safe, let alone effective, about these injections – unless the real goal was to slowly but surely drive down the global population. In that case, the injections are working exactly as designed – and the worst is yet to come.

From the very beginning, the safety signals were “obvious,” Latypova says. And yet nobody in any position of power seemed to notice, or perhaps they deliberately ignored these safety signals because reducing the population was the goal.

“There is no efficacy in these shots,” Latypova reveals. “In fact, we know there is negative efficacy, meaning that these shots make you more likely to get sick and die.”

During the shots’ production, good manufacturing practices (GMP) were completely ignored, also apparently by design, to further ensure a deadly product outcome. Had proper safety standards been upheld, the shots might have ended up less deadly, which would have gone against the agenda.

“We found that these products are dirty, contaminated, do not conform at all to what the label says,” Latypova says. “And they’re hugely toxic by design.”

“They should all be stopped immediately, and this should be investigated properly. And we should bring those responsible to justice, to accountability. Until that happens, we cannot move on from this.”