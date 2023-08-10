Bill Gates Colluded With WHO To Make Hundreds of Millions in COVID Insider Trading

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates colluded with the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) to make a huge profit from insider trading linked to the COVID pandemic, according to bombshell testimony from a renowned economist this week.

Professor Michel Chossudovsky is a Canadian economist and respected author of 13 books.

While giving testimony at a citizen’s inquiry in Canada, Chossudovsky testified that Bill Gates and other key globalist players were informed about major Covid announcements before they were made public.

Dr. Tedros gave Gates and others the heads up to buy and sell stock to maximize profits based on their insider knowledge, Chossudovsky said. Gates made an absolute killing from insider traiding in 2020, he said.

Slaynews.com reports: Throughout his long and illustrious career, Prof. Chossudovsky has been researching the global economy.

“When you freeze an economy, you contribute to mass poverty.

“And that has happened at the national and international levels,” he said during an interview with Michelle Leduc Catlin.

By closing down economic and social activity in response to the so-called covid pandemic, “from an economic standpoint, when you confine the labor force and you freeze the workplace, the answer is obvious: it’s economic collapse, of the real economy,” he added.

“You confine the workforce, you trigger bankruptcies …

“There is a logic in that: There’s a financial establishment made up of the large banking institutions and they are the creditors.

“And ultimately, they are intent upon taking control over the real economy, or those pieces of the real economy which they want to pick up.”

Watch:

The interview above was conducted on the sidelines of the National Citizens Inquiry (“NCI”) held in Quebec City, Canada, from 11 to 13 May 2023.

NCI is a citizen-led inquiry into Canada’s Covid response.

Prof. Chossudovsky’s testimony at the inquiry covers a range of topics including PCR tests, manipulation of Covid death numbers, and Big Pharma shots.

During his testimony, Chossudovsky began with the WHO’s declaration on 30 January 2020 that the Covid outbreak was a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

This declaration by the WHO was based on 83 cases detected outside of China – 83 cases among 6.4 billion people around the world.

It was not a health emergency, Chossudovsky argues.

“It was a lie, it was the beginning of the lie,” he said.

On 20 February 2020, Dr. Tedros held a press conference where he said that a pandemic was imminent.

During his announcement, Tedros said: “The windows are closing.”

Tedros was basing his statement on 1,076 cases outside of China, Chossudovsky said.

This number of cases was arrived at by positive PCR tests.

A little over 1,000 positive PCR tests out of a population of 6.4 billion.

According to Chossudovsky, the statements made by Tedros during his dramatic press conference were “yet more lies.”

Following this press conference, the financial markets crashed.

“The 2020 stock market crash caused by the coronavirus was a major and sudden global event that began on 20 February 2020,” according to Forbes.

“It was categorized as the worst financial crisis in history since 1929,” Chossudovsky noted.

“It was a crash of the economic market based on a declaration that was fraudulent from the director general of the WHO, who was complicit with Bill Gates.

“Just to put it into [it’s correct] perspective, it was not 1,076 cases [worldwide] but actually only 452 cases.”

Chossudovsky was making a reference to the major discrepancies in the numbers.

The majority of the 1,076 cases, some 700 people, were those who had tested positive with the fraudulent use of PCR tests while onboard the Diamond Princess.

Watch:

Anyone who had advance notice of what Tedros was going to announce at the press conference on 20 February 2020 was able to perpetrate insider trading.

Having advanced knowledge of the WHO’s announcement would give a person unprecedented information on when and where to invest and when to sell before the stock markets crashed, Chossudovsky said.

Bill Gates, for example, knew in advance what Tedros was going to announce.

“I’m sure about this,” he said.

“It’s probably him [Gates] who told him [Tedros] what to say …

“People who make money with speculation [on the stock exchange], they know in advance … he knew in advance what Tedros was about to say and it’s clear, that day he made a fortune.

“It’s not only him, it’s the people around him [as well].”

Gates is known for his ruthless short-selling tacting while trading.

Elon Musk has previously accused Gates of short-selling Tesla stock.

When investors short a stock, they are betting that the price of the asset will fall.

If investors sell when the stock is high, they can buy it back after it falls, meaning they still have the same number of shares but at a far lower price, allowing them to keep the difference.

If Gates used this tactic during the pandemic, he could have earned hundreds of millions of dollars in just a few hours without losing any of his stock holdings.

Prof. Chossudovsky also named BlackRock and Rockefeller as examples of others who were guilty of insider trading in 2020.

On Wednesday 11 March 2020, there were 44,279 cumulative, January to 11 March 2020, Covid cases worldwide.

On this basis, WHO declared a global pandemic.

The next day there was another stock market crash dubbed “Black Thursday.”

Governments worldwide used the WHO’s declaration of a pandemic to justify the shutdowns of and paralyze their economies.

“It’s an economic crisis that affects the whole world [almost] overnight,” Chossudovsky said.

“The decisions were based on stupid numbers … [for example] 125 confirmed cases in Canada on 9 March 2020.

“Does this constitute a foundation to declare a pandemic … with a campaign of fear and intimidation and drastic measures that paralyzed the economy?”

“I don’t know anyone who examined the repercussions of the [lockdowns].

“They say that it’s the virus that created the economic crash, it’s very easy to blame the virus.

“But it was engineered – restricting workplaces, bankruptcies, impoverishing the population worldwide.

“I followed this crisis economically and socially in many countries … the data is incomplete but what I can say is that these lockdowns were an economic and social crisis and the worst in the history of humanity because it was in over 190 countries.”

All of this, as Prof. Chossudovsky emphasized, for a pandemic that was not legitimate based on the number of cases.

To say that the virus caused the financial markets to crash is fraudulent and it is propaganda, Chossudovsky concluded.