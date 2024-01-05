Bill Gates Scientist Admits: ‘50% of Vaccinated People Will Soon Die’

The mass deaths seen so far from the mRNA COVID jabs are just the tip of the iceberg of the horrors of what’s about to come.

Former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation scientist and vaccine expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche spoke with investigator Steve Kirsch about what humanity can expect in the near future as billions of people unwittingly inject themselves with the deadly mRNA vaccines.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“The mutations are no longer restricted to spike protein, which indicates enhanced activity of CTLs (cytotoxic T cells) to diminish viral infectiousness,” Bossche told Kirsch about the newest mutations being detected.“

Dcclothesline.com reports: And that CTL activity is responsible for the decline of T cells that in fact boost the neutralizing antibodies that prevent virulence.”

You may recall that before the jabs were unleashed under Operation Warp Speed, Bossche was warning that unleashing a so-called “vaccine” right in the middle of a “pandemic” was a really bad idea, for this reason specifically.

“Ultimately, this evolution would inevitably lead to the emergence of a highly virulent variant that would cause waves of hospitalizations and severe disease in highly vaccinated countries – of course, always the same, only in highly vaccinated countries,” Bossche stressed about how this phenomenon only seems to be happening in developed, highly jabbed countries.

“In my humble opinion, what we will see is something completely, completely unprecedented in terms of the magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality that we will see.”

"What we will see is completely unprecedented in terms of magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality…up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries." -Former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation vaccine scientist @GVDBossche on VSRF LIVE. pic.twitter.com/tjQpdjy52q — Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (@VacSafety) December 15, 2023

2032 to see “sharp population decline”

When asked by Kirsch for specifics about what this “completely unprecedented” future phenomenon will entail, he speculated that any from one-third to nearly one-half of all people will die as a result of what COVID jabs did to immunity and public health.

“In some of the highly vaccinated populations … I would not be surprised that we will be dealing with serious decimation of the population, in some populations, maybe up to 30 or 40 percent,” Bossche commented.

Armstrong Economics‘ Martin Armstrong says his own computer model is forecasting a “sharp population decline” in 2032 and beyond. Perhaps this forecast is based on the agenda of billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, who wants to massively reduce the global population in lockstep with his late father’s depopulation plans.

“His father did that by creating Planned Parenthood, convincing women it was their right to kill their babies, and placing them in minority neighborhoods some believed was a racist agenda,” Armstrong writes.

“Even Justice Ginsberg commented that Roe v. Wade was all about reducing population – not women’s rights.”

In the comments, someone wrote that perhaps global warming and climate change are cover stories for mounting COVID jab deaths and what they mean for the global population.

“It will be blamed on climate change, the Russians or Chinese, white supremacy, etc. and the ‘elites’ will walk away as heroes (in their own eyes),” this person wrote.

Another wrote that with so many wars now occurring, the truth about all that Bossche is speaking of “will be buried.”

“The war and the associated censorship will be used to hide the bodies,” said another. “They will say people died from ‘COVID’ or ‘war.’”