Bill Gates Unveils AI That Dictates Which Books, Movies and Music You’re Allowed To Consume

Bill Gates has announced plans to unleash a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm that will decide which TV shows, movies and books you are allowed to consume based on your social credit score.

According to Gates, the new AI algorithm will be embedded on every single device. It will spoon-feed users personalised movies, books, television shows, and podcasts to help that user become a more compliant member of society.

Gates, who last March declared that “the Age of AI has begun,” is now betting on the ways AI will force people to consume content that the global elite approve of, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Breitbart.com reports: The company reportedly plans to use its 600 million consumer data points to make its media-recommendation platform, named Pix, stand out from the typical chatbots that are already available.

Likewise CEO Ian Morris said the “personal agent aspect” is “something we’re looking to really define,” as he believes it will become a big part of what people will get involved with in the next few years.

Some of the biggest names in tech have now joined the AI race and are trying develop new technology ever since OpenAI launched its ChatGPT chatbot last year, which has become increasingly popular over recent months, even though its primary use seems to be cheating in school.

Gates has been a advocate for the development of artificial intelligence, and has reportedly been meeting with OpenAI ever since 2016. But the billionaire’s interest in AI only skyrocketed after witnessing ChatGPT ace a college-level biology exam last fall, he said.

“I knew I had just seen the most important advance in technology since the graphical user interface,” Gates wrote in a blog post earlier this year.

Pix will reportedly give people detailed responses to their questions within a few minutes — much like other chatbots that are currently available. The answers are expected to get better and more personalized over time, as a user continues to use the chatbot, Morris said.

The Gates-backed startup is also being updated in real time using the content that is already available on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Max.