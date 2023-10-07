Rand Paul Criminally Refers Fauci To Serve Prison Time for Committing ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Ren. Rand Paul has declared that its time for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be imprisoned for committing numerous crimes against humanity and crimes against children.

During an appearance on Hannity this week, Sen. Paul made the case for why the former NIAID Director should spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Paul discussed Fauci’s complicity in funding the gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and his blatant lies to Congress and the American public.

“We now have proof in Anthony Fauci’s own words. We have his emails. So in public he’s saying ‘oh if you say it came from the lab you’re a conspiracy theorist, you’re crazy, it’s a fringe theory,’ but in private in almost exact words he’s saying ‘we’re very concerned because it appears to be manipulated and we’re also very concerned because we know they’re doing gain-of-function research in Wuhan,’” Paul declared.

100percentfedup.com reports: The Kentucky Republican acknowledged Fauci told him unequivocally they were not doing gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

Yet, Fauci admitted in private that’s exactly what they did.

“I’ve referred him to Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice. People say ‘why hasn’t he been arrested? Why isn’t he in jail?’ Well, it’s because we have the most partisan attorney general we may have ever had and he’s not doing his job. He’s simply protecting him,” Paul said.

Paul elaborated on the tremendous lengths Fauci and his cronies went to hide their actions from going public.

He also mentioned Fauci’s alleged covert meeting with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“You have laid out what is now a mountain of evidence and you put it all together. Did Anthony Fauci lie to Congress and is that not illegal, and don’t people go to jail for lying to Congress like that sir?” Hannity asked Paul.

“Without question it’s a felony punishable for up to five years in prison,” Paul answered.

“Do you believe that Anthony Fauci belongs in jail?” Hannity asked.

“Without question. I think the book will go a long way convincing the rest of America that this man was a traitor to his country,” Paul responded.

WATCH:

Sen. Rand Paul will release a new book titled “Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up.”

The book will be available on October 10, 2023.

