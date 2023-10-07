Rand Paul Criminally Refers Fauci To Serve Prison Time for Committing ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Ren. Rand Paul has declared that its time for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be imprisoned for committing numerous crimes against humanity and crimes against children.
During an appearance on Hannity this week, Sen. Paul made the case for why the former NIAID Director should spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Paul discussed Fauci’s complicity in funding the gain-of-function research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and his blatant lies to Congress and the American public.
“We now have proof in Anthony Fauci’s own words. We have his emails. So in public he’s saying ‘oh if you say it came from the lab you’re a conspiracy theorist, you’re crazy, it’s a fringe theory,’ but in private in almost exact words he’s saying ‘we’re very concerned because it appears to be manipulated and we’re also very concerned because we know they’re doing gain-of-function research in Wuhan,’” Paul declared.
100percentfedup.com reports: The Kentucky Republican acknowledged Fauci told him unequivocally they were not doing gain-of-function research in Wuhan.
Yet, Fauci admitted in private that’s exactly what they did.
“I’ve referred him to Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice. People say ‘why hasn’t he been arrested? Why isn’t he in jail?’ Well, it’s because we have the most partisan attorney general we may have ever had and he’s not doing his job. He’s simply protecting him,” Paul said.
Paul elaborated on the tremendous lengths Fauci and his cronies went to hide their actions from going public.
He also mentioned Fauci’s alleged covert meeting with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
“You have laid out what is now a mountain of evidence and you put it all together. Did Anthony Fauci lie to Congress and is that not illegal, and don’t people go to jail for lying to Congress like that sir?” Hannity asked Paul.
“Without question it’s a felony punishable for up to five years in prison,” Paul answered.
“Do you believe that Anthony Fauci belongs in jail?” Hannity asked.
“Without question. I think the book will go a long way convincing the rest of America that this man was a traitor to his country,” Paul responded.
WATCH:
Sen. Rand Paul will release a new book titled “Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up.”
The book will be available on October 10, 2023.
Via Amazon:
Senator Rand Paul was on to Anthony Fauci from the start. Wielding previously unimaginable power, Fauci misled the country about the origins of the Covid pandemic and shut down scientific dissent.
One of the few leaders who dared to challenge “America’s Doctor” was Senator Rand Paul, himself a physician. Deception is his indictment of the catastrophic failures of the public health bureaucracy during the pandemic.
Senator Paul presents the evidence that:
- The Covid virus was likely the product of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in China—research funded in part by the U.S. government.
- Taxpayer dollars for that research were deceptively funneled to Wuhan without the required regulatory review.
- Fauci and his scientific yes-men knew from day one about Covid’s origin and tried to cover it up.
- Fauci and his allies ruthlessly attacked everyone—including highly qualified scientists—who threatened to reveal the truth about the pandemic.
Why? Hundreds of millions of dollars of grants and unreported royalties were at stake, and heads would roll if the truth got out.
It almost worked. At Fauci’s insistence, the government imposed needlessly extreme lockdowns on Americans at the cost of immense personal and economic destruction.
Covid-19 was deadly, but the real killer was the coverup, led by America’s most durable medical bureaucrat—a man for whom the truth was too often expendable.
Senator Paul makes a powerful case that funding dangerous bioengineering in a totalitarian country is madness. If we don’t heed this warning, the next pandemic could be far worse.
