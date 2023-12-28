Florida Surgeon General: “Pfizer Execs Will Spend Rest of Their Lives in Jail”

December 28, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Florida Surgeon General warns Pfizer execs will spend the rest of their lives in jail over depopulation conspiracy
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has warned that Pfizer executives will spend the rest of their lives in jail once the truth about the deadly mRNA jabs becomes public knowledge.

“I think when the real damage has been totally accounted for, honestly I’m not sure we’re going to even have a Pfizer anymore. I don’t think it’s going to actually look the same way. The harm that has been done by these vaccines…This is going to unfortunately go down as a very sad point in history,” Dr. Ladapo said recently regarding the DNA contamination found within mRNA vaccines.

Revolver.news reports: Some experts also suspect that the COVID vaccine is causing what they call “turbo cancers.”

The High Wire:

Oncologist and cancer researcher, Dr William Makis, is sounding the alarm on the sudden rise in “turbo cancers”, a recent term coined for the incredibly fast growing cancers found in COVID vaccinated individuals. Hear what the early data is showing in the causal relationship with the vaccine and the struggles doctors are having treating these patients.

No matter how you look at it, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the American public, along with the rest of the world, was misled about this “pandemic” and the vaccine. There seems to be a growing feeling that people like Fauci and others should face accountability for what many see as a blatant con job and a gross abuse of power. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some big shots at Pfizer facing the music. While modern medicine has been a miracle in so many ways, it’s also evident that some movers and shakers in the Big Pharma scene have lost their moral compass to greed.

