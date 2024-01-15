German Pathologist Claimed Spike Protein Replaces Sperm in Vaxxed Men

The late pathologist Prof. Dr Arne Burkhard has claimed that cells in males who have received a Covid-19 injection are being replaced by spike proteins.

Burkhardt passed away unexpectedly last year aged 79.

He was one of the leading figures in the fight for truth and in the analysis of the damage caused by mRNA vaccinations

During a recent lecture, the German medical examiner explained how after examining tissue samples from both young and old men who had died following the vaccination, he discovered that spike proteins had overtaken sperm producing organs and the sperm itself.

Dr. Arne Burkhardt shows a medical slideshow of two individuals that confirmed spike proteins replacing sperm entirely or almost entirely in the testes. pic.twitter.com/MwohO5ECpm — Red Walrus (@_RedWalrus_) April 10, 2023

InfoWars reports: “Here you see the case where we show the testes,” Burkhardt said, pointing to a slide, “and you can see that in this 28-year-old man who had a healthy son and who died 140 days after injection, the spike protein is in the strongly expressed in the spermatogenic organ in the testes, and you can see there are almost no spermatozides in here, but it’s strongly expression of spike protein in the spermatoconic tissue.”

Professor Arne Burkhardt shows that they are finding spike proteins being produced all over the body after mRNA vaccination, including the testicles.



All the brown dots are spike proteins in the prostate. pic.twitter.com/HtwnGA2i07 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 22, 2023

InfoWars reports: Dr. Burkhardt next described the same issue with the older patient, saying, “So also in the older person, this is an old man, and you can see here also a strong expression in the spermatogonia, there’s not one single spermatozoon in this, and a strong expression of the spike protein.”

The forensic pathologist went on to caution women against producing offspring with vaccinated males, saying, “If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a person, from a man who has been vaccinated.”

The research coincides with other data showing female ovaries are also destroyed by the spike protein present in the mRNA shots, suggesting the jabs prompt a complete overhaul of the human reproduction system.