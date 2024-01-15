Majority Of Americans Believe Unexplained Deaths Are Related To Covid Jabs

According to a new poll, a majority of Americans believe that the Covid vaccines are linked to unexplained deaths.

The Rasmussen survey of 1,133 American adults found that 53% think that the Covid shots could be to blame for the unexplained deaths across the country.

It looks like the etablishment’s vaccine propaganda & efforts to silence critics of the experimental jab are not working.

InfoWars reports: An alarming 24% of those surveyed also say they know someone who has died from the vaccine.

A majority of Americans suspect some unexplained deaths have been caused by COVID vaccines. A quarter of Americans believe they know someone personally who could be among the victims.https://t.co/svLYCTBUSL pic.twitter.com/Jh92Y4KePE — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 13, 2024

54% also believe there are legitimate reasons to be worried about the safety of the jab.

By contrast, only a third (33%) believe Americans concerned about the vaccine’s safety profile are spreading “conspiracy theories.”

The findings can also be generally drawn across political lines, with twice as many Republicans harboring suspicions that the COVID vaccine could be responsible for unexplained deaths than Democrats.

“Twice as many Republicans (44%) answered that it was very likely that Covid vaccines were to blame for unexplained deaths as compared to Democrats (22%). Conversely, 22% of Democrats think it’s not at all likely that Covid vaccines are causing unexplained deaths, whereas only 7% of Republicans share this view,” the Daily Sceptic reported.

The poll suggests that the years-long censorship and propaganda crusade waged by the mainstream media, Democrat politicians, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and globalist institutions during the COVID vaccine campaign has spectacularly failed.

It also explains why entities like the World Health Organization are working overtime to codify a Pandemic Treaty that aims to circumvent national sovereignty by consolidating public health policy authority and target “misinformation” online.