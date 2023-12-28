Swiss Gov’t Admit mRNA Jabs Have Caused 73% Increase in Turbo Cancers

The government of Switzerland has admitted that there has been a 73% increase in cases of turbo-cancers among the fully vaccinated population.

“We have a doubling of cancer cases,” concluded University of Lucerne health official Konstantin Beck, after analyzing data from the Federal Statistical Office (BfS) and the Helsana Drug Report of 2022.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Beck addressed the question “How healthy was Switzerland in 2020?” in a video presentation – with the background of his analysis coming from the 2022 Helsana report and the figures from the “official” health survey the BfS published on Nov. 3.

Infowars.com reports: The video begins by pointing out that the BfS conducts its health survey every five years. The health economist commented: “What is surprising is that the BfS published statistics in its database with detailed information about the health survey of Swiss citizens were deleted a few days after [they were released].”

Before the data was unpublished, BfS gave the following statement regarding its 2022 health survey: “In 2022, 85 percent of the Swiss population aged 15 and over felt healthy and 83 percent felt happy. At the same time, more than a third live with a permanent health problem. Psychological stress has increased compared to 2017. The 15 to 24 year old age group is particularly affected, especially young women.”

However, this assessment by the BfS did not match the data it published.

The deleted health survey results were responses to the question “Have you ever had one of the following illnesses or health problems in your life?” with heart attack, stroke and cancer included in the listed disease. A tally of the responses showed that:

170,000 people said they had a heart attack – from 33,339 in 2017 (an increase of more than 19 percent)

124,515 people said they had a stroke – from 27,584 in 2017 (an increase of more than 22 percent)

344,166 people said they had cancer – from 116,603 in 2017 (an increase of almost 34 percent)

Beck calculated that based on the expunged BfS statistics, the cases in 2022 would have “increased by a factor of four to five” even if aging and immigration were taken into account and subtracted from the data.

The BfS also made a noticeable change to the question on its health survey, which raises even more suspicion. In 2017, participants were asked if they’d had a heart attack, stroke or cancer the previous year, but the 2022 survey asked participants if they’d had any of the illnesses in their lifetime.

Given the question, Beck noted that the numbers from 2022 would understandably be higher. But he questioned why the BfS saw it fit to compare recent data with data from five years earlier in the first place, only to delete the incorrect comparison after releasing a contradictory statement.

To get to the bottom of things, Beck used the Helsana Drug Report to make a proper comparison. Published annually in Switzerland, the Helsana Drug Report “analyses the Swiss pharmaceutical market and provides insights into the cost and consumption of drugs.” Its data for the year 2022 was published on November 30, 2023.

Using the Helsana data, Beck came up with a table showing that in 2020, the number of cancer patients receiving treatment was nine percent higher than the trend established using data from 2013 to 2019. But this difference skyrocketed to 95 percent in 2021 and to 106 percent in 2022, prompting Beck to wonder whether COVID vaccinations had something to do with it.

Since the increase in cancer cases in 2020 was very small, Beck reasoned that the pandemic couldn’t have caused the massive jump in number in the succeeding years. Only Switzerland’s COVID vaccination campaign coincided with the sudden rise in cancer cases among the Swiss population.

Was the BfS trying to cover up COVID-19 vaccine injuries?

Following the unpublishing of its 2022 health statistics, the BfS justified its action by simply stating that “the surveys from 2017 and 2022 are not comparable.”

According to Beck, this simple admission without further explanation “does not help strengthen trust in the BfS” because the numbers “could reflect the negative effects of the coronavirus vaccinations. And it doesn’t make a good impression if the office first publishes such data and then deletes it.”

“If you have such a serious mistake, then it would be desirable for the mistake to be better communicated,” said Beck.

Beck’s video, where he explains his analysis, was published in German and had no English subtitles. However, Transition News has published an article on Beck’s video, which is also in German but can be translated into English using an online translation tool.