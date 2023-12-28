WHO Whistleblower Warns: “They’re Creating A Perpetual Pandemic”

Dr Astrid Stuckelberger PhD, scientist, international health expert, author and World Health Organization whistleblower has warned:
“Johns Hopkins has released a pandemic plan for SPARS 2025-2028. They will not stop…. They’re creating a perpetual pandemic”
Niamh Harris
Writer at The People's Voice
