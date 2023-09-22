Biden Blames Republicans For “Undermining Our Border Security”

Joe Biden has claimed that it’s really Republicans who are responsible for undermining the security of the southern border.

The president made these comments on Thursday despite a massive surge in the numbers of illegal immigrants coming across under his administration.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Biden also claimed that President Donald Trump “spent four years gutting the immigration system.”

Biden (heavily mumbling): "Mega Republicans in Congress and my predecessor spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor and continue to undermine our border security today" pic.twitter.com/yarGIpWXJX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

Infowars reports: He further claimed that he has “developed federal experts” to deal with the surge of illegal immigrants, whatever that means:

Biden says his administration has "developed federal experts and deployed them" to "states and cities that have seen a surge in immigrants" pic.twitter.com/4Wae1ybflK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

The comments came after Biden’s press secretary refused to answer questions about the massive influx, including a surge of over 10,000 in one day this week, sarcastically dismissing the issue out of hand:

WOW: Karine Jean-Pierre REFUSES to answer questions on the record-breaking 10,000 illegal immigrants crossing the southern border in a single day pic.twitter.com/7jUdCS7mHF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS: A record 10,000+ illegal immigrants were encountered at the southern border in just the past 24 hours.pic.twitter.com/EhCe8PAnrh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

"How many people coming into this country is enough for president Biden?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Enough for what?"pic.twitter.com/JE0uRSYMsj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre on the record number of illegal border crossings: "This happens. It ebbs and flows." pic.twitter.com/y9ggXN9VMJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

She said that using razor wire as a means of stoping illegals entering is a “political stunt.”