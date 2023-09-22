Biden Blames Republicans For “Undermining Our Border Security”

Joe Biden has claimed that it’s really Republicans who are responsible for undermining the security of the southern border.
The president made these comments on Thursday despite a massive surge in the numbers of illegal immigrants coming across under his administration.
Addressing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Biden also claimed that President Donald Trump “spent four years gutting the immigration system.”
Infowars reports: He further claimed that he has “developed federal experts” to deal with the surge of illegal immigrants, whatever that means:
The comments came after Biden’s press secretary refused to answer questions about the massive influx, including a surge of over 10,000 in one day this week, sarcastically dismissing the issue out of hand:
She said that using razor wire as a means of stoping illegals entering is a “political stunt.”
