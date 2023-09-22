Gov Greg Abbott Has Officially Declared An Invasion At Texas Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared an “invasion” at the Texas-Mexican border because of President Biden’s policies

Governor Abbott’s announcement came as he took firm stance against the escalating security crisis and the influx of criminal activities from across the Southern border.

One of Abbott’s biggest gripes is Biden’s immigration policy.

“I officially declared an invasion at our border because of Biden’s policies. We deployed the Texas National Guard, DPS & local law enforcement. We are building a border wall, razor wire & marine barriers. We are also repelling migrants”

More: https://t.co/dEivr1lL2n pic.twitter.com/hzCl6ouTVJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023

“Texas will continue to install more razor wire and fortify the border against illegal crossings. We will not back down,” said Abbott in another X post after the Biden regime cut the razor wires installed.

TGP reports: On Wednesday, the Biden regime cut the razor wires installed, “opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants.”

According to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border has surged since President Joe Biden took office on January 20, 2021. In fiscal year 2021, CBP apprehended 1.73 million people at the southwest border, the highest number since 2006. Even more alarmingly, in fiscal year 2022, CBP apprehended 2.38 million people at the southwest border, marking the highest number since 1993. For the year 2023, CBP apprehended 1.97 million so far.

Governor Abbott didn’t just make a public declaration; he backed it up with a strongly-worded letter sent to Joe Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on November 16, 2022.

The letter pulls no punches, accusing the Biden regime of violating the U.S. Constitution by failing to protect the States against invasion, as promised in Article IV, § 4.

The Governor’s letter states, “The federal government’s failure has forced me to invoke Article I, § 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, thereby enabling the State of Texas to protect its own territory against invasion by the Mexican drug cartels.”

Abbott’s letter paints a grim picture of the situation in Texas, highlighting the devastating impact of the border crisis on local communities.

“Ranches are being ripped apart, and homes are vulnerable to intrusion. Our border communities are regularly disrupted by human traffickers and bailouts. Deadly fentanyl is crossing the porous border to such a degree that it is now the leading cause of death for citizens between the ages of 18 and 45,” the letter reads.

The Governor’s letter also serves as a legal manifesto, outlining the constitutional basis for Texas to take matters into its own hands. Citing Article I, § 10, Clause 3, Abbott declares that Texas will “escalate our efforts to repel and turn back any immigrant who seeks to enter our State at a border crossing that Congress has designated as illegal; to return to the border those who do cross illegally; and to arrest criminals who violate Texas law.”

TX: Happening now: A group of migrants from Venezuela that can’t get though the razor wire on the U.S. side tells another group attempting to cross to go back and cross in another area because they’re trapped where they are standing…



The crossings have been happening nonstop… pic.twitter.com/BKsFY6Ywo5 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 21, 2023

“We are refusing to let them in and sending them back,” said Abbott.

The Governor’s letter concludes with a scathing critique of the Biden regime’s inaction, stating, “Your open-border policies, which have catalyzed an unprecedented crisis of illegal immigration, are the sole cause of Texas having to invoke our constitutional authority to defend ourselves.”

Elon Musk applauded the decision by Abbott to declare an invasion of Texas, saying, “No other choice. The influx is so gigantic that it is overwhelming even major cities like New York.”

Meanwhile Joe Biden is claiming that it’s really Republicans who are responsible for undermining the security of the southern border.