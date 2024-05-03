Breastfeeding Charity Bans Trustees for Refusing To Acknowledge ‘Male Lactation’

Six trustees of a breastfeeding charity have been suspended after they refused to acknowledge that men can lactate and breastfeed babies.

The suspended trustees of La Leche League (LLL) in the UK were told by the board of directors of the charity in the US that transgender people have to be admitted. However, they disagree because single-sex places are protected under UK law.

Modernity.news reports: The Telegraph also reports that the board told them they shouldn’t use the word ‘mother’ because it could be a “roadblock,” that questioning gender ideology is “harmful,” and that excluding people is “damaging LLL’s credibility.”

🔴 Breastfeeding charity suspends trustees who want to ban trans women from its serviceshttps://t.co/2hY0P9Uknj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 1, 2024

One of those suspended stated “Many breastfeeding supporters like me feel utterly disheartened by the way our charity has become obsessed and sidetracked by sex and gender issues.”

“In the most recent diktat, we were informed that our charity is not and ‘cannot become a single-sex’ charity,” she added.

“These are not small changes or ‘additive’ terms to our messaging: it is fundamentally problematic to delivering on our philosophy as a charity. Crucially, it is not in the interests of mothers or babies,” the woman further urged.

A further statement from the trustee group states “La Leche League has always been about mother-to-mother support to breastfeed. Being able to provide a female-only service is fundamental to the rights, safety and wellbeing of both mothers and babies.”

The group has appealed to the government’s charity commission, and further notes “We would like to reassure group leaders and the mothers who benefit from LLLGB’s services that we are confident the law is on our side, as mother is a sex-based term in UK law.”

A statement from the board of the charity outlines how it wishes to be “welcoming to all those who want to breastfeed or give their babies human milk.”

“We don’t argue with parents or other leaders about how they identify; we accept them with respect, just as they say they are, and do not refer to them with words that conflict with their identity,” the statement adds.

The development comes as the UK government is set to update the constitution of the National Health Service specifically to expunge the creeping effort to ‘transition’ medical language by radical gender ideologists.

It means that terms such as ‘Chestfeeding’ as a replacement for breastfeeding will be effectively banned.

Previously, midwives were mandated to use ‘gender-inclusive’ language and issued a list of ‘acceptable’ terms to use when addressing patients, including “mothers or birthing parents”, “breast/chestfeeding” and “maternal and parental.”

Instead of using the term “breastmilk”, they were asked to choose from “human milk” or “breast/chestmilk” or “milk from the feeding mother or parent.”

In February it was also revealed that an NHS hospital had claimed drug-induced ‘chestfeeding’ milk produced by biological men who identify as transgender is just as good as natural mother’s milk for babies.